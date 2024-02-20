Latest on Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting: Two individuals charged with 2nd degree murder, held on $1,000,000 bond

The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade was one that rocked the nation and brought the debate around gun laws back to the fore.

The shooting, which claimed the life of one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, also injured 22 people, half of whom were under the age of 16.

Chiefs parade shooting: Prosecutor's office names shooters

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has since released new information on the two shooters who have been held in juvenile detention on gun-related and murder charges.

Per KSHB, Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, will both face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and charges related to unlawful use of a weapon.

In addition to these, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters she's also looking at the possibility of charging the parents. Gunfire from Miller's firearm is reported to have killed the sole victim in the tragedy.

Expand Tweet

Per Fox4 News' Harold R. Kuntz, the two individuals are being held on $1 million bond. Their charges could carry a life sentence.

Missouri House looking to ban celebratory shooting after Chiefs parade tragedy

Less than a week after the deadly shooting outside Union Station, Missouri's Republican-led House passed a bill to ban celebratory gunfire.

While the tragedy has shaken the very core of Kansas, the city has also come together to support one another in times of crisis.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $50,000 to the #KCStrong Fund. The Hunt family which owns the Chiefs and the NFL also made a $200,000 donation to the campaign.

In addition to these, power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also donated $100,000 each to the Reyes family through a GoFundMe campaign. On a preview of his podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason added that they are looking at additional ways to get involved in one way or another.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes later visited some of the young injured victims at Children’s Mercy Hospital.