Chiefs roast Cowboys with Post Malone reference after Thanksgiving game reveal

The Kansas City Chiefs are already having fun on their Thanksgiving Day trip to Dallas, and they are bringing Post Malone along.

After the NFL revealed that the Dallas Cowboys will host the Chiefs for their annual Thanksgiving game this November, Kansas City’s social team jumped in with a light-hearted jab.

On Instagram and X, the Chiefs posted a photo of Post Malone wearing a Chiefs jersey with the caption:

“See you guys at Thanksgiving 😁 @dallascowboys x @PostMalone.”

The joke landed because everyone knows how deep Malone's Cowboys fandom runs. Raised in Grapevine, Texas, the chart-topping artist has been spotted on the sidelines at AT&T Stadium, has repped multiple Cowboys jerseys on stage, and even posed with cheerleaders at a team-sponsored event.

Cowboys superfan Post Malone's stadium show turned into roast

The Chiefs weren’t the only ones clowning America’s Team this week. A few days earlier, Post Malone performed at AT&T Stadium as part of his “Big A** Stadium Tour,” with country star Jelly Roll joining him on stage. And during their duet of “Losers,” Jelly Roll delivered a stinger.

As he hit the lyric, “There ain’t never been no winners,” he pointed right at Malone’s Cowboys jersey, drawing laughs from the stadium and even doubling over Malone himself. It was all good fun, but the internet wasted no time clipping the moment and running with it.

For the record, Jelly Roll is a hardcore Tennessee Titans fan. So while he might not have a Lombardi to flex, the jab still stung in Cowboys Nation. And the timing? Brutal, considering how the past few years have gone in Dallas.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last hoisted a Super Bowl trophy, and the 2024 season didn’t bring them any closer. Dallas finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs again. Dak Prescott’s year ended in Week 9 with a torn hamstring that required surgery. The team had already stumbled to a 3-5 record even before the injury.

It was a steep fall from 2023, when Dallas went 12-5 and earned the NFC’s No. 2 seed. That season also ended in frustration, as Jordan Love and the Packers walked into AT&T Stadium and lit up the Cowboys in a 48-32 Wild Card shocker.

With another Thanksgiving spotlight ahead, the Cowboys need to do more than just winning. Until then, the memes, the music jabs and the social media shade will keep coming.

And as the Chiefs showed, no one’s pulling punches, not even the ones wearing red.

