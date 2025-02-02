Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson breaks down which Josh Allen's play cost Bills their AFC title game

Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson made a revelation about going against Josh Allen in the 2024 AFC championship game. Johnson recalled that the Buffalo Bills quarterback posed a serious threat to the Chiefs, but one of his tendencies allowed his opponents to beat him.

Talking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Johnson said Allen's disposition to run quarterback sneaks to the left side gave the Chiefs an advantage. More than that, he said Allen would have beaten the team had he tried different plays.

“I mean, from our defensive side, he always QB sneaks to our right," Johnson said. "So every time we see him in QB sneak formation, we know he’s coming to the right side every time. It’s a hundred percent, 10 for 10, he’s going to that side.

"If he would’ve did something different, then we wouldn’t have been prepared because we’re selling he was coming to that right side every time, and if they would’ve, you know, I think self-scouted a little bit, then they would’ve went to the opposite side and they probably would’ve had a little more chance.”

The Bills were close to at least forcing overtime against the Chiefs in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Josh Allen attempted a big pass that would have given them the first down but Dalton Kincaid couldn't catch the ball.

Allen completed 22 of 34 pass attempts, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing the ball 11 times for 39 rushing yards. This was considered his best shot at beating the Chiefs, but the game didn't go in his favor.

Josh Allen told a powerful message to Patrick Mahomes after losing the AFC championship game

Despite being visibly crushed after losing 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen had positive words for Patrick Mahomes once the game was over. Allen wished him the best for the Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Go get another one,” he said.

Following another promising regular season, which included a win against the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium, the Bills couldn't keep up in the playoffs and succumbed to their biggest rival.

Allen is an MVP candidate again, but he needed something extra to beat Kansas City's hostile environment. Contrary to plenty of fans, he had nothing but respect for Mahomes and the Chiefs after the game.

