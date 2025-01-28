Chiefs send Patrick Mahomes strong 2-word message with historic Super Bowl three-peat in sight

Patrick Mahomes has led his Kansas City Chiefs team to its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, also the fourth in five seasons. After defeating a familiar foe in Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs won the AFC title and will now head to Super Bowl LIX to face the Philadelphia Eagles once again.

After the win, Mahomes shared some snapshots of the Chiefs' AFC title game win in a post on Instagram.

"See y’all in New Orleans! ⏰" - Mahomes wrote in his Instagram post

In over 24 hours, Mahomes' Instagram post received over 441,000 likes and countless comments. One of those comments came from the official Instagram account of the Kansas City Chiefs, who encouraged their quarterback that the job wasn't done yet.

"NOT DONE" - the Chiefs Instagram account commented

Super Bowl LIX will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII just two years ago between the Chiefs and Eagles. Kansas City pulled out the win in that matchup with a field goal as time expired.

Patrick Mahomes says every season is 'different' in quest for 3rd straight title

Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of building a Hall of Fame career that will certainly have him wearing a gold jacket one day. For now, though, the 29-year-old is just focused on the task at hand: Super Bowl LIX.

After defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, Mahomes was asked if he thought about possibly winning a third straight title. He went on to say that the opportunity wasn't at the forefront, adding that he has the mindset that every season is different with a different roster and different challenges along the way.

He knows how special winning three would be but, he isn't currently worried about it.

“I put every single season as its own season. Every team is different. You get new guys, you get guys that have to step up in different roles. I just go about my business and try to prepare everybody to be in the best possible situation to succeed.

"Obviously, it will be awesome. I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”-Mahomes told reporters

He also noted how hard it is to go on a postseason run and win a Super Bowl even once let alone the amount of success he has.

