Chiefs star delivers his verdict on MVP race between Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson spent most of the second half of the season tussling almost exclusively for MVP. However, with NFL Honors just around the corner and the regular season over, the next step is to learn who will win the award.

Speaking at Super Bowl Opening Night via FOX, Chiefs star Chris Jones gave his pick for the MVP, naming one of the two quarterbacks.

"I wish the Bills organization the best, absolutely respect their quarterback. I think he was the MVP this year and they got a heck of a team. I absolutely respect their head coach," he said.

Of course, Jones' choice is not the end-all, be-all catalyst of which player will end up with the MVP. Some may argue one way, others may argue the other, but it comes down to the result during the NFL Honors. 40 Sportswriters vote on the winner, and that is the one who hoists the award.

Exploring the MVP cases for Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson lines up to run a play - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson both have compelling cases to secure the MVP this season. Both have some of the highest numbers in production this season. However, Lamar Jackson has been the throwing leader between the two, racking up 41 passing touchdowns to four interceptions.

Of course, Josh Allen has led the scoring on the ground but was unable to beat out Jackson through the air. In total, both quarterbacks logged close to the same number of touchdowns.



Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson Passing Yards 3731 4172 Passing Touchdowns 28 41 Rushing Yards 531 915 Rushing Touchdowns 12 4 QBR 77.3 77.2 Interceptions 6 4

Of course, the question is whether Jackson would have been as productive through the air without Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely, and Mark Andrews. Buffalo's quarterback arguably didn't have the same depth of talent as Baltimore. Allen managed to get roughly the same production overall, despite losing Stefon Diggs.

Either way, both quarterbacks further separated themselves in the race for MVP as the season went on. Saquon Barkley with the Philadelphia Eagles received some attention, but most analysts and fans agreed that it came down to the two quarterbacks.

NFL Honors takes place on Thursday, February 6. As such, the wait won't be much longer. Once the award drops, attention will turn toward the 2025-26 MVP, which at this point is a wide-open race. However, before that happens, which quarterback will hoist one of the most coveted awards in sports?

