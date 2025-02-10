Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

It wasn't supposed to end this way. Not if we're going by what a vast majority of fans predicted would happen at Super Bowl 59. Prior to kickoff, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. fought their way to have a shot at being immortalized in NFL lore by becoming the first team to win three Super Bowls on the bounce.

Once the game kicked off, however, it was clear the Chiefs didn't stand a chance. All night long, Philadephia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it a point to have his players sniff out weaknesses in the Chiefs O-line to get to Patrick Mahomes. When all was said and done, Mahomes was sacked six times - the highest mark of his career - eventually failing to get the likes of Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown involved.

After the game, Kelce didn't make it to the press conference but did answer a few questions from reporters.

“Hats off to the Eagles. They got after us, all three phases. Couldn’t get it going offensively. They just got after us on all three phases," Kelce said. "Then on top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense, dropped passes. Not taking advantage of the play call and executing. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad."

The Chief star was also asked for his thoughts on what was the most shocking aspect of the way they crumbled at Caesars Superdome.

“That we haven’t played that bad all year," Kelce replied.

Travis Kelce's stats make for ugly reading at Super Bowl 59

The second-youngest defense in the NFL made sure to let Patrick Mahomes know that this wasn't remotely going to be like the last time he faced Philly on this stage. Interestingly, the Eagles generated a pressure rate of 38.1% on Sunday night but didn't blitz once.

Despite that, they got to Mahomes six times and made him look human.

Mahomes ended up throwing a number of passes that invited comparisons to when they lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When it comes to Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl champion was just about anonymous. He ended the night with four receptions for 39 yards but with Mahomes struggling to find his receivers, the Chiefs never really made anything happen until the fourth quarter when the Eagles took their foot off the gas. By the time Xavier Worthy added a pair of touchdowns and DeAndre Hopkins added another, it was a case of too little too late for the Chiefs offense.

