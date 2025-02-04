Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker faced criticism during the offseason for comments he made at the Benedectine College commencement ceremony in May 2024. While speaking to reporters at the Super Bowl's Opening Night, Butker stuck with his previous comments.

The Chiefs kicker who made comments about gender roles, abortion and politics during his commencement speech admitted that his comments did allow him to have conversations with teammates.

Butker said that some of his teammates didn't agree with what he said but that a mutual respect for each other is key in the locker room dynamic and that he didn't have anything to apologize for.

“A lot of guys had different opinions about it, but we all love each other in that locker room. We all know who we are. All the guys understood where I was coming from. They respect me. They respect what I have to say. And I have nothing to apologize for,” Harrison Butker said.

Butker also told reporters that he plans to continue to use his platform as an NFL player to share his beliefs with others, knowing that some may not agree with him.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker was then asked by an unnamed reporter about his views on the LGBTQ+ community but an NFL official stepped in and prevented the question from being answered.

Harrison Butker was shocked that his comments received so much attention

Last May, Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedectine College received criticism for his views on hot-button topics. The Chiefs kicker told the female graduates that they would be better off as homemakers and said that he didn't believe that Pride month should be celebrated. He also made comments about President Joe Biden and his pro-choice stance.

On Monday night, just six days before Super Bowl LIX, Butker told reporters that he was surprised by the amount of attention he received from his speech. He said his thoughts were something he has been vocal about in the past.

“It was a surprise because I'd been saying similar things to that for many years now and it's funny what stuff gets picked up.I said what I said. I believe in it. I don't feel the need to apologize for anything. I feel like God's prepared me for that moment to feel confident in who I am and what's most important in my life and I'm able to handle whatever comes my way,” Harrison Butker said.

The Chiefs kicker will now focus on trying to help his team win their third consecutive Super Bowl title.

