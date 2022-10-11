"So f**king tone deaf" - NFL fans lash out at Chiefs supporters for tasteless taunt during MNF tie against Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home by a score of 30 -29 on Monday night, moving their record to 4 -1. However, the win by Kansas City wasn't the biggest takeaway for some NFL fans. During the game, the crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was seen doing the tomahawk chop. Monday was Indigenous People's Day, a day to celebrate Native Americans and their culture.

Many NFL fans saw this as an insult to Native Americans for doing the chop on the holiday, taking to Twitter to express their anger:

Stephanie @stephanarchist Who at the @NFL thought airing the Chiefs on MNF for Indigenous Peoples Day was a good idea? Follow up, who at Arrowhead was like, "Yeah and let's do a drum presentation but with MARCHING BASS DRUMS while the crowd chants to the chop!" So fucking tone deaf. 🥴 Who at the @NFL thought airing the Chiefs on MNF for Indigenous Peoples Day was a good idea? Follow up, who at Arrowhead was like, "Yeah and let's do a drum presentation but with MARCHING BASS DRUMS while the crowd chants to the chop!" So fucking tone deaf. 🥴

Paul Gallant @GallantSays ‍♂️ @rschallom and yet you're overlooking Chiefs fans doing the tomahawk chop on Indigenous People's Day smh‍♂️ @rschallom and yet you're overlooking Chiefs fans doing the tomahawk chop on Indigenous People's Day smh 🙅‍♂️

Mary Faulkner 🇺🇦 @mfaulkner43 Let’s ponder the fact that the Chiefs fans are doing the “tomahawk chop” chant on Indigenous Peoples Day. Let’s ponder the fact that the Chiefs fans are doing the “tomahawk chop” chant on Indigenous Peoples Day.

Ray Hrovat @WestBoiseRoyZ It’s really not the best look for the NFL that their game on Indigenous Peoples Day features Chiefs fans doing a tomahawk chop and chant. It’s really not the best look for the NFL that their game on Indigenous Peoples Day features Chiefs fans doing a tomahawk chop and chant.

Brandee Barker @brandee Am I the only one who finds it inappropriate to hear the Chiefs tomahawk chop chant on Indigenous Peoples Day? Am I the only one who finds it inappropriate to hear the Chiefs tomahawk chop chant on Indigenous Peoples Day?

Pumpkin Spice Donut 🍩🧩✊🏻🇺🇦🇦🇲🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @KingDonutI The “End Racism” thingamabob on the goalpost at ARROWHEAD Stadium, home of the Kansas City CHIEFS, whose fans are fond of a TOMAHAWK CHOP and celebrate the banging of a WAR DRUM before games . . . I mean. The “End Racism” thingamabob on the goalpost at ARROWHEAD Stadium, home of the Kansas City CHIEFS, whose fans are fond of a TOMAHAWK CHOP and celebrate the banging of a WAR DRUM before games . . . I mean.

Excuse me folks but I'm pissed. This is disgusting and incredly effed up. Why is nobody talking about how on this #IndigenousPeoplesDay the NFL decided to put the "Kansas City Chiefs", a team with a racist name who's fans immitates a tomahawk chop on Monday Night Football?Excuse me folks but I'm pissed. This is disgusting and incredly effed up. Why is nobody talking about how on this #IndigenousPeoplesDay the NFL decided to put the "Kansas City Chiefs", a team with a racist name who's fans immitates a tomahawk chop on Monday Night Football?Excuse me folks but I'm pissed. This is disgusting and incredly effed up.

#ChiefsKingdom Hey KC Chiefs fans, today is #IndigenousPeoplesDay so maybe make this the day you finally give the horribly dated and appropriative tomahawk chop chant a rest (while you're on national TV), please and thank you. Hey KC Chiefs fans, today is #IndigenousPeoplesDay so maybe make this the day you finally give the horribly dated and appropriative tomahawk chop chant a rest (while you're on national TV), please and thank you.#ChiefsKingdom

perclexed @perclexed Kansas City Chiefs fans singing the tomahawk chop is especially tacky on Indigenous People’s Day. Kansas City Chiefs fans singing the tomahawk chop is especially tacky on Indigenous People’s Day.

The outrage regarding the use of the Tomahawk chop is seen as offensive to some Native Americans. Rhonda LeValdo, a writer for Vox who's both a Native American and a Chiefs fan, finds the chop offensive. LeValdo wrote an informative and striking article which explains some of the issues surrounding the imagery used by the franchise. Examples being the War Paint, the drums and the Tomahawk chop. Many of the issues relate to cultural appropriation and ignorance.

LeValdo highlighted some examples such as the drums. The drums were highly respected and were never used in the presence of alcohol. War paint was applied to protect and protect horses and warriors. The misuse of such culturally important items can easily be construed as ignorant, insensitive and disrespectful at best.

How long have the Kansas City Chiefs used the Tomahawk Chop?

Kansas City fans began doing the chop in early 1990s, inspired by then-head coach, the late Marty Schottenheimer. He was inspired by a performance from the Northwest Missouri State band, which was led at the time by an alumnus at Florida State. The gesture is typically referred to as the Arrowhead Chop, a tribute to their stadium name.

For some, people side with LeValdo in that the chop is offensive while others see no issue with it. Either way, many weren't happy with the Chiefs fans doing the chop on a holiday to celebrate Native Americans.

