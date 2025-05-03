Tavia Hunt, wife of Clark Hunt, chair and CEO of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, shared a reel on her Instagram story on Friday, questioning the controversy surrounding Harvard's alleged $9 billion in government funding, despite having an endowment of $53.2 billion (according to Forbes), which is considered to be the largest academic endowment in the world.

In her story, she highlighted public concern by captioning it,

“Why are taxpayers funding an institution with a $53 billion endowment?”

Chiefs' Tavia Hunt questions $53 Billion worth Harvard receiving unaccounted government funding [IG/@taviahunt]

The video featured Shabbos Kestenbaum, an American activist and graduate of Harvard Divinity School, saying,

“You probably saw the news that the Trump administration is reviewing more than $9 billion worth in federal contracts granted to Harvard University... the fundamental question that the American people need to be asking themselves is, why is it a university that has an endowment larger than most countries' GDP, $53 billion, is receiving corporate subsidies and government handouts to the tune of $9 billion on top of $700 million they receive in federal subsidies paid for by you, the American taxpayer,”

Tavia Hunt receives a glaring health concern

Tavia Hunt follows a healthy lifestyle that she often shares on social media. However, the 53-year-old received bad news about her health. Hunt was diagnosed with high levels of glyphosate in her body. Glyphosate is a common herbicide used by farmers to control weeds.

On Wednesday, Hunt shared the health update on her Instagram story, revealing the unexpected results of a recent toxicity test.

“Just had a toxicity test with @mediciislife and I’m HIGH in glyphosate. I am a super healthy person. I have already thrown out all plastic and made other changes - so super surprised by this. We need to demand better from those who are in charge and are supposed to protect public health.”

Tavia Hunt receives glaring health concern [IG/@taviahunt]

Tavia Hunt is often involved in the Kansas City Chiefs' game day and holds the position of director for the Chiefs Women's organization, among other philanthropic activities.

