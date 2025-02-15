As Patrick Mahomes recovered from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss, the quarterback was struck by another emotional tragedy. On Friday, Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, revealed that she had lost her 78-year-old father, Randy. The news garnered an outpouring from friends, family, and fans, all offering their support to the Mahomes family.

Apart from fans, the Chiefs' CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia also shared an emotional message about Randi Mahomes losing her father. Tavia shared her condolences in the comment section of Randi's Instagram post and said:

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia pens emotional tribute as Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi grieves QB's grandfather’s passing (Credits: Randi/IG)

"I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. I pray that you feel God’s comforting presence, and that He will bring you peace and strength in the days ahead. May His love surround you, and may you find comfort in the cherished memories you hold close."

Randi's Instagram post featured a handful of memories of her father Randy with his daughter and grandchildren. In one of the photos, Randy can be seen sitting alongside Patrick Mahomes and brother Jackson, while posing for a memorable picture on a couch. Breaking the tragic news to her fans, Randi said in the caption:

"Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23"

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shared emotional tribute to Chiefs' QB

Before breaking the news of losing her father at 78, Randi Mahomes penned down an emotional tribute for her son Patrick, following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Randi's tribute came via an Instagram post on Monday and read:

"Not the ending we wanted, but so incredibly proud of Patrick and this team. No matter what, I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader son. Thank you, Chiefs Kingdom, for the love, support, and riding with us every step of the way."

Apart from Patrick Mahomes' parents, her grandfather was super excited to watch him play at the Super Bowl 59. In fact, the quarterback's mom Randi previously shed light on her father Randy's excitement to watch Patrick in the big game.

