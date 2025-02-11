“Not the ending we wanted”: Patrick Mahomes’ mom pens emotional note after Chiefs’ blowout Super Bowl defeat

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Despite Patrick Mahomes' failure to help the Chiefs to a three-peat, his mother Randi is nothing but proud of him.

On Monday, Randi Mahomes penned down an emotional note via her social media to pay special tribute to the Chiefs quarterback. She recapped her best memories from the Super Bowl 59, featuring pictures with her kids and Hollywood celebrities. In the caption, Randi shared her emotions about the Chiefs' loss while revealing being "incredibly" proud of Mahomes.

"Not the ending we wanted, but so incredibly proud of Patrick and this team. No matter what, I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader son. Thank you, Chiefs Kingdom, for the love, support, and riding with us every step of the way," Randi captioned her Instagram post.

In the first picture, Randi Mahomes can be seen posing alongside her daughter Mia, followed by a picture of her posing with Lionel Messi. In the third picture, she posed with Hollywood actor Kevin Costner. The fourth side of her IG post featured Randi's picture with Pete Davidson.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi revealed QB's grandpa's excitement for Super Bowl

Last month, Randi Mahomes revealed how her father Randy, has been shifted to hospice care. While his bad health has taken a major toll on his memory, he was excited about watching his grandson play at the Super Bowl.

Sharing Randy's excitement for the big game, during an interview with PEOPLE last week, Randi said:

"I know that it has meant a lot to him (that Patrick is in another Super Bowl). And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play. I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud and his other grandparents."

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany cheered for him at the Super Bowl and was spotted adorning an expensive diamond necklace worth $73,000.

Moreover, the quarterback's brother, Jackson, also attended the game and was spotted posing alongside Donald Trump at the VIP suites.

