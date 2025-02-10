  • home icon
SPOTTED: Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson poses with POTUS Donald Trump at Super Bowl LIX

By Devika Pawar
Modified Feb 10, 2025 00:37 GMT
Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson poses with POTUS Donald Trump at Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson is certainly making the most of their time at the Super Bowl. Swarmed by celebrities and important personnel, the highlight guest of the evening was POTUS Donald Trump.

Trump was there in person at the Superdome to see if the Kansas City Chiefs would make history with a three-peat. Meanwhile, Jackson Mahomes was there to support his brother, and he took the opportunity to take a photo with Trump.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; brother Jackson poses with Donald Trump at the Super Bowl LIX [Image credit: @jacksonmahomes IG]
Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson poses with Donald Trump at the Super Bowl LIX [Image credit: @jacksonmahomes IG]

Jackson also posed with soccer superstar Lionel Messi, who was one of the many celebrities at the game.

Jackson, of course, was dressed in Chiefs red.

Mahomes' mother Randi and sister Mia also posed with the president. The entire family was in the VIP box, enjoying luxury seating for the game.

Trump's appearance at the Super Bowl has been widely discussed, and many players — including Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Mahomes — have spoken about Trump arriving and watching the game.

Of course, with a three-peat on the line, this is an especially high stakes game for Mahomes and his family.

List of other celebrities at 2025 Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl

  • Taylor Swift
  • Adam Sandler
  • Jay-Z
  • Kevin Costner
  • Pete Davidson
  • Miles Teller
  • Bradley Cooper
  • Paul Rudd

Also read: Super Bowl LIX: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt makes feelings known on Donald Trump's support for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co.

