Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift "definitely discussed" his NFL retirement plans : Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce contemplated retiring from the NFL after the 2024 season. A few weeks ago, the three-time Super Bowl winner announced that he had decided to play another season with the Chiefs in 2025.

In an article published on Tuesday, a source told Page Six's Eileen Reslen that Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift “definitely discussed” his career plans “as a couple.”

The source also said that Swift wanted Kelce to play another season. The Chiefs' season ended on a disappointing note, a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

“She didn’t want Travis to retire," the insider said, per Reslen. "She wanted him to go out on a high note."

Kelce will head into his 13th NFL season in 2025 as he looks to add one more Super Bowl ring to his collection.

Travis Kelce hints at taking Taylor Swift to a Knicks game

Since they began dating in the summer of 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have attended the US Open and the World Series together. Swift also attends Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games, and an NBA game could be next.

On Wednesday's "New Heights," actor Ben Stiller, an avid fan of the New York Knicks, was a guest. Stiller talked about the team's success this season. Then, Kelce and Stiller teased that it may be a great date night option for the couple.

“Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game,” Kelce said.

Stiller then joked that the couple wouldn't need any help getting tickets to a Knicks game. The Kansas City tight end expressed interest in possibly seeing his favorite team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, play the New York Knicks in the upcoming playoffs.

