Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy cozy dinner date in Park City, Utah: Page Six Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are enjoying their much-needed downtime this offseason. Swift's record-breaking "The Eras" tour, which had her touring the globe for over a year and a half, concluded in December. Kelce's long NFL season ended with a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

On Monday, Page Six reported that the couple was spotted getting dinner in Park City, Utah. In an Instagram video shared by "deuxmoi," the couple can be seen walking out of the restaurant, seemingly unnoticed by passersby walking on the sidewalk. The two were escorted by security as they got into an awaiting car.

"Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift spotted last week grabbing dinner in Park City, Utah," the caption read.

Taylor Swift can be seen wearing a long, gray jacket, whereas Travis Kelce wore a matching light tan outfit. The couple hasn't been seen out much since Super Bowl LIX, a rare moment where fans booed Swift at the Caesars Superdome.

Travis Kelce credited Taylor Swift's music for helping him after Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowl titles and has also lost two of the big games he has played in. A few weeks after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother Jason Kelce how he deals with the disappointment of losing a game as big as the Super Bowl.

“The only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first—I just listen to Taylor's music, she has something for everything," Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast.

There were questions after the loss in the Super Bowl about whether Kelce would return in 2025. Last month, he announced that he will, in fact, return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season and promised to be in the best shape of his life when he takes the field for training camp this summer.

