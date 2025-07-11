Chiefs’ Trey Smith admits losing “sleep” thinking about Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. He has led the Chiefs to win two out of the last three Super Bowls. However, he didn't do it alone. Chiefs' guard Trey Smith protects Mahomes like a wall, which allows the QB to make all his magical plays.

Smith appeared on the "Up and Adams" show on Thursday. Kay Adams said that Mahomes has become a great quarterback because of Smith's efforts.

The 26-year-old replied, saying that he takes a lot of pride in that and it means a lot to him. The guard revealed that he loses sleep while thinking about protecting his QB, and he wants to be the best protector in the game. He said:

"Oh man, it's awesome. It's something that I take a lot of pride in, and for him to say that means a lot to me. Like I said, I lose sleep thinking about protecting Patrick. I know there are things I need to get better in my game to be the best protector that I can, and just be an asset for my team and help my team out."

Check out the video below:

Trey Smith revealed how Patrick Mahomes' play style forced him to rewrite his style

The Chiefs picked Trey Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, he has become one of the best guards in the NFL. However, he initially struggled to fit into the Chiefs' offense.

In an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast last month, Smith said that Patrick Mahomes' playstyle forced him to rewrite his own playstyle.

"It was a tough transition out of college, boy," Smith said. "Like, I wasn't used to someone extending the plays like that, making something out of nothing. Like for me, I struggled so much on just sustaining the block, man. Heck, you used to get on me every day about not letting the egg timer in your head go off.

"Like, [Patrick Mahomes] is one of the best players to ever do it. You're going to have to just drive. So for me, man, it was difficult at the beginning. But then, like, I think the best part about it is just watching his greatness. And it's not like the big moments per se. It's like little stuff he does in practice, like, how the hell did he throw that ball?"

Smith is preparing for his fifth season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It'll be interesting to see if his team makes another Super Bowl run in the upcoming season.

