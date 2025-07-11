  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs’ Trey Smith admits losing “sleep” thinking about Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs’ Trey Smith admits losing “sleep” thinking about Patrick Mahomes

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 11, 2025 16:19 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes (left) and Trey Smith (right) [Image source: Getty]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. He has led the Chiefs to win two out of the last three Super Bowls. However, he didn't do it alone. Chiefs' guard Trey Smith protects Mahomes like a wall, which allows the QB to make all his magical plays.

Ad

Smith appeared on the "Up and Adams" show on Thursday. Kay Adams said that Mahomes has become a great quarterback because of Smith's efforts.

The 26-year-old replied, saying that he takes a lot of pride in that and it means a lot to him. The guard revealed that he loses sleep while thinking about protecting his QB, and he wants to be the best protector in the game. He said:

"Oh man, it's awesome. It's something that I take a lot of pride in, and for him to say that means a lot to me. Like I said, I lose sleep thinking about protecting Patrick. I know there are things I need to get better in my game to be the best protector that I can, and just be an asset for my team and help my team out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the video below:

Ad

Trey Smith revealed how Patrick Mahomes' play style forced him to rewrite his style

The Chiefs picked Trey Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, he has become one of the best guards in the NFL. However, he initially struggled to fit into the Chiefs' offense.

In an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast last month, Smith said that Patrick Mahomes' playstyle forced him to rewrite his own playstyle.

Ad
"It was a tough transition out of college, boy," Smith said. "Like, I wasn't used to someone extending the plays like that, making something out of nothing. Like for me, I struggled so much on just sustaining the block, man. Heck, you used to get on me every day about not letting the egg timer in your head go off.
Ad
"Like, [Patrick Mahomes] is one of the best players to ever do it. You're going to have to just drive. So for me, man, it was difficult at the beginning. But then, like, I think the best part about it is just watching his greatness. And it's not like the big moments per se. It's like little stuff he does in practice, like, how the hell did he throw that ball?"

Smith is preparing for his fifth season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It'll be interesting to see if his team makes another Super Bowl run in the upcoming season.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications