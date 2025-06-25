 "It was a tough transition" - Trey Smith reveals how Patrick Mahomes' playstyle forced him to rewire his playstyle

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Trey Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he initially struggled to fit into the team's playstyle, the offensive line has become one of the most integral parts of Patrick Mahomes' offense.

Smith appeared in the recent episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, where he opened up about his transition from college to the NFL. The 26-year-old stated that seeing how Patrick Mahomes carried himself in practice and threw the ball helped him understand the Chiefs' game a little better and forced him to reinvent his playstyle:

"It was a tough transition out of college, boy. Like, I wasn't used to someone extending the plays like that, making something out of nothing. Like for me, I struggled so much on just sustaining the block, man. Heck, you used to get on me every day about not letting the egg timer in your head go off."

He added:

"Like, [Patrick Mahomes] is one of the best players to ever do it. You're going to have to just drive. So for me, man, it was difficult at the beginning. But then, like, I think the best part about it is just watching his greatness. And it's not like the big moments per se. It's like little stuff he does in practice, like, how the hell did he throw that ball?" [From 50:44 to 51:20]

Check out the video below:

Trey Smith shares his honest thoughts after meeting Travis Kelce's girlfriend and pop icon Taylor Swift

Earlier this year, Trey Smith revealed that he met his teammate's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the first time. He had nothing but good things to say about the pop icon.

In an appearance on the 'New Rory and Mal' podcast, Smith recalled meeting Swift and stated that "she is a beautiful human being."

"I think you meet her as a human being, as a person face-to-face, you understand she is a beautiful human being," Smith said. "She is awesome, super nice, she is thoughtful, she is kind. She remembered my name and my sister's name after meeting us months later. Just a small thing that meant a lot."

Smith heads into his 5th year with the Chiefs, reeling off a loss in the Super Bowl. It is also believed that this season will be Travis Kelce's last in the NFL.

