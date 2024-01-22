Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. trolls Bills' Stefon Diggs, heaps further misery on eliminated AFC rivals

Stefon Diggs doesn't take losing lightly, nor does Willie Gay Jr. do so with winning. The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker dumped salt into the wound after eliminating the Buffalo Bills wide receiver from the playoffs 27-24 on Sunday. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman on Twitter/X, Gay posted on his Instagram Story that Diggs has been soaking in the losses for too long.

"Blud has been standing there for 3 years. What's his plan? He not tired?" Gay apparently wrote in the post.

While the wide receiver has previously pulled off miracles in the playoffs, he let one pass fall through his fingertips in a potentially game-swinging drop on Sunday. Now waking up on the first day of the offseason, Diggs looks to see what comes next.

Some believed the wide receiver had grown frustrated with his quarterback last offseason, potentially foreshadowing a trade request. Last offseason, Diggs missed time at OTAs for mysterious purposes, and now, following a season with a nearly 300-yard drop-off, frustration might be at an all-time high for the receiver.

Stefon Diggs' playoff history

At this point, many argue that the wide receiver's playoff legacy peaked with the Minneapolis miracle after the 2017 season. While he's been back to the postseason several times since, he's never reached the Super Bowl or had another miraculously clutch play.

He had an opportunity to deliver a potential knockout punch against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday but failed to capitalize.

Still, despite the anecdotal evidence, he has plenty of selling points on his resume in connection with the postseason. He's earned 909 receiving yards and four touchdowns, which effectively serves as nearly an entire season's worth of work. That said, he's been on a slump in the touchdown department over the last three postseasons without a single score after Week 18.

In total, Stefon Diggs has played in 14 postseason games and has 13 postseason starts. He's played in one NFC championship and one AFC championship in seven postseason appearances.

Now heading into an age-30 season, the bulk of his work in the league has already been produced. At this point, players often prioritize going after a Super Bowl ring. Does he believe his best shot at one is in the AFC with Josh Allen?