Four days after the loss, the Kansas City Chiefs are still involved in a controversy regarding Kadarius Toney's late penalty that cost them a game-winning touchdown which got called back by referees. While it's clear that it was a penalty, the discussion once again revolved around the referee's impact.

On Thursday, Toney spoke about the incident and whether he feels that the Chiefs were robbed of a magic game-winning touchdown. While he pointed out that there was no interaction between him and the side judge, he made sure to point out that they're moving forward and this game is already in the past:

“Nah, they didn’t. Then they came back, and lied, and said they gave me a warning, which I never talked to a ref… but as I said, we're moving forward, that’s small, full spectrum. We're moving forward, we're not thinking about that no more.”

What happened at the end of the Chiefs-Bills game?

The Chiefs thought they had scored a touchdown late in the game, with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball to Travis Kelce, and the tight end throwing it backward for Kadarius Toney, who ran to the end zone and scored what was supposed to be the game-winning touchdown.

But a flag came out right before Toney crossed the end zone. And that's because he wasn't properly aligned prior to the snap. He was a yard after where he was supposed to be, so advanced that the side judge literally couldn't see the ball.

Patrick Mahomes was furious on the sidelines. He had to be contained by a lot of his teammates to not scream at the referees and risk a fine or, even worse, perhaps a suspension depending on how much things escalated then.

Mahomes, however, talked about the referees at the postgame conference:

"It’s tough to swallow. Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something... It's the call."