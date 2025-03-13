Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon prays for "winning season" for his 26th birthday tribute

Kansas City Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr. turned 27 on Wednesday and his fiancée Chariah Gordon made his birthday special with a heartwarming birthday wish. Gordon shared an Instagram post featuring cozy throwback pictures with the wide receiver.

In addition to the pictures, Chariah Gordon's IG post featured a heartwarming birthday note for Mecole Hardman Jr. Gordon started her message expressing gratitude towards God for making the wide receiver her "soulmate in this lifetime." Praying for his good health, Gordon wrote:

"Happy birthday to my Fiancé!!!! I thank God everyday that I found my soulmate in this life time! You’re so selfless, humble & kind! You deserve all the great things in life. Praying this year is nothing but a winning season for you, you truly deserve it…. We love you daddy!!!"

Chariah Gordon's birthday post attracted a wholesome reaction from Mecole Hardman Jr., who thanked her in the comment section and wrote:

"Awww thank you baby!! I LOVE YOU 5L"

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon shared a heartbreaking family update

Two weeks before celebrating Mecole Hardman Jr.'s birthday with a heartfelt note, Chariah Gordon dealt with heartbreaking family news. Last month, Gordon lost her grandmother Minnie Edwards at the age of 106, and later asked fans for prayers for herself and her family, via an Instagram story.

In the Instagram story, Chariah Gordon attached a collage featuring her beautiful memories with her grandma. The collage also featured pictures of the wide receiver with Gordon's grandma. Sharing her heartbreaking reaction to her grandmother's death, Gordon wrote:

"Minnie Edwards... My great grandmother got her wings this morning... I love you granny & I glad I made you feel it every chance I got! You held on long enough, now you can finally rest. What a privilege it is known all my grandparents... grandma Margaret passed away at 106."

Earlier this month Mecole Hardman Jr. celebrated his fiancée Chariah Gordon's birthday and shared an Instagram post featuring an adorable birthday note. The wide receiver later got called out by the social media influence for his playful dig at her, in his birthday message.

