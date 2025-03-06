Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée Chariah calls out Chiefs WR for wishing her "40th birthday"

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. is relatively fast on the field. However, this time, his humor was even quicker. On Monday, he posted a sweet birthday message for his fiancée, Chariah Gordon, on Instagram with a funny twist. He jokingly said she was turning 40.

Alongside several pictures of Chariah and both of them together, he wrote:

"SCREAMING HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY TO MY FINACÉE❤️😅 I love you baby!!! 40 years a long time, I pray we continue to grow as one and we can set the lead for our children to follow! I pray you have many more of these days! Everything is about you today! I love the mother you are and I hope you know that you are loved and cared for! Again Happy Birthday! I LOVE YOU 🥰❤️"

To which Chariah was shocked and responded in the comments, writing,

“40!??????????”

She even jokingly asked people to help her report the post.

Chariah Gordon comments on fiancee Mecole Hardman Jr.'s post. (Credits: IG/ @mecolehardman4)

Out of all the pictures in the IG birthday tribute, the highlight was the throwback proposal photo with glowing "WILL YOU MARRY ME?" letters in the background.

Chariah Gordon was born on March 4, 1995, which makes her 29 years old as of 2025 and at the time of writing.

Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chariah Gordon got engaged in 2024

Last year in June, Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. planned a beautiful proposal for Chariah in a room decorated with white rose petals and candles. A big glowing sign in the background read,

"Will you marry me?"

Chariah dressed in a black jacket with matching sweats for the big day, while Mecole kept it casual in a white outfit.

Singer Jon B. performed "I Do" live as Mecole walked in. A custom cocktail with "MC The Hardmans" was also written on the foam.

Mecole Hardman Jr. got down on one knee before their loved ones and Chariah Gordon excitedly said, "Yes!" He then placed a stunning diamond ring on her finger.

Mecole and Chariah have been together since 2021 and share two children.

Their firstborn, a son named Three, arrived on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023. In Nov. 2023, they announced they were expecting a baby girl.

