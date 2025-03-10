Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy has 2-word message as domestic assault case dismissed after arrest in Texas

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy got involved in a legal issue after he was arrested in Texas on Friday and booked for assault against a family or household member. However, the case was dismissed on Saturday and the wide receiver was released.

The player took to Instagram on Sunday to share a mini-update on his life and looks. With a two-word message, Worthy seemingly announced a new mindset.

"New beginnings," the former Texas Longhorns star captioned the post.

Worthy's story shows he cut his dreadlocks (via @worthyyy/IG)

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick announced on Saturday that his office wouldn't accept the case at this moment, putting the situation to rest.

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," an email from Dick's office, per Statesman. "Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation."

Worthy was released from jail after 5:50 p.m. Saturday. The Chiefs released a statement on this situation, declaring they are aware of the situation and "gathering information."

Worthy, 21, was the team's first-round pick (No. 28 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft coming out of Texas. He played in all regular-season 17 games and recorded 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season. He added 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason.

Xavier Worthy becomes second Kansas City Chiefs WR to face legal issues in as many years

Xavier Worthy is the latest Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver in the middle of a legal issue in the last two years. Rashee Rice was arrested in Dallas last year for his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured several individuals.

He was reportedly driving 119 mph at the time and was caught on footage walking away from the scene. He's still being investigated by the league and could face a suspension in the 2025 season.

Coincidentally, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy were involved in these situations right after their rookie seasons ended. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs or the league take action in the latter's incident after the case was dropped.

