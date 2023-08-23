The Jonathan Taylor/Indianapolis Colts saga gets uglier by the day as there appears to be no movement on a new contract for the star running back.

With the Colts allowing Taylor permission to seek a trade elsewhere, things got interesting. There are likely a host of teams who could do with Taylor's services, but what isn't known is the price of doing business with the Colts.

For Fox Sports' Chris Broussard, he sees similarities between Taylor's situation to that of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's a few months ago.

With the relationship looking to be beyond repair (much like Jackson and the Ravens over their contract dispute), Taylor is now looking for another team.

But for all that has happened between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts, Broussard thinks the running back will stay where he is on "First Things First":

"This reminds me of the Ravens letting Lamar Jackson test the market to show him you're mad at us because we won't give you a $250 million guarantee fully guaranteed contract, no one else is gonna do it either. And Lamar got a great deal, but it made it a little easier to negotiate because you saw it's not just this team, no one's giving me this.

"And, look, I don't even think he's going to get traded. Because I don't think the market, for several reasons, is going to be there for him. One, he is coming off ... surgery on his ankle in January. All right. Two, he's coming off a down year. He averaged four-and-a-half yards per carry."

What will happen with Jonathan Taylor?

This is perhaps the biggest question in the NFL right now: What will happen with Jonathan Taylor in 2023?

At this point, it seems unfathomable that he will remain a Colt, but given the running back market has nosedived, the $13 million APY contracts don't appear to be out there.

Of course, a team like the Chicago Bears or the Buffalo Bills could stump up that kind of money, but then what would the Colts want in return for Taylor?

They don't want to pay him like a top running back, but they want compensation like he is one. Go figure.

With the regular season under a month away, this needs to get sorted quickly, both for the player's sake and the team's.

Will Broussard be right, and Jonathan Taylor remains a Colt?

