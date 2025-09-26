  • home icon
  Chris Broussard blasts Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons "disrespect" as ex-Cowboys LB returns to Dallas

Chris Broussard blasts Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons "disrespect" as ex-Cowboys LB returns to Dallas

By Nishant
Published Sep 26, 2025 16:24 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (image credit: IMAGN)

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard expressed his disapproval of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as tensions continue following the trade of Micah Parsons. At the heart of his criticism was what he described as a series of “disrespectful” moves by Jones during and after the contract saga. Broussard highlighted that it extended far beyond normal negotiations.

“He's right on the money," Broussard said on Thursday, via "First Things First." "Like what was disrespectful is you refusing to talk to my agent. What was disrespectful is you talking to me and thinking that that was the deal. You know, disrespectful that every other team in the league pays a future Hall of Famer and you wouldn't pay me.
"Disrespectful to act like once I'm traded, our defense got better. Like even though there's no statistical evidence or eye test evidence to say that. So all of that's disrespectful.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons was drafted by Dallas at No. 12 in 2021 and developed into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. He recorded at least 12 sacks in each of the last four seasons, and earned multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

After a drawn-out contract dispute in August, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons signed a four-year $188 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The linebacker will return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday to face his former team for the first time. Dallas has declined to show a tribute video, and tensions remain from the trade and negotiation fallout. The Packers and Cowboys made it clear that they don’t want emotion to overshadow the game, but all eyes will be on how Parsons performs.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott downplays Micah Parsons’ return narrative

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the spotlight is on Micah Parsons’ first game against his former team. However, Dak Prescott dismissed the idea of a personal showdown.

“It’s the business of it,” Prescott said on Friday, via Dallas Morning News. “At the end of the day, it’s not Dak vs. Micah. … This is (the) Dallas Cowboys vs. the Green Bay Packers, and we’ve got to go get a win.”

The quarterback was also asked about the closure between Parsons and Jerry Jones.

“I doubt it will be the closure,” Prescott said. “I doubt [the media] is done with that. Some way, somehow it will get brought up again. Who knows? So excited to play him, excited to play this week. As I said, I think it’ll be a fun banter back and forth with a hell of a competitor.”

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
