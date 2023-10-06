Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Both the teams are Super Bowl contenders this season, and everyone is excited to see how the game plays out.

So far in his career, Prescott is 2-0 against the 49ers when it comes to the regular season, but has lost to them two straight years in the playoffs. Many believe he can't play his best football against tough opponents, and this upcoming game will be a litmus test for it.

Heading into the game, Chris Broussard has picked Brock Purdy over the Cowboys quarterback. He ebelives that the 49ers quarterback is better than Prescott, and the numbers back it. Here's what he said on First Things First:

"Well that's a nice graphic, let that sit and marinate for a while. completion percentage, passing yards per game, TD interception ratio, 20-yard completions, passer rating everything…"

"Guess who's 10th in the league in tight window completion, Brock Purdy, and guess who’s 18th? Dak Prescott. Why in the world would I not trust Brock Purdy? He got all the numbers, the tight window, better receivers, and the best running back, yeah I trust Brock Purdy more."

Purdy is still unbeaten in the regular season, and so far the San Francisco 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFL. However, this will be their toughest challenge yet, and it will be interesting to see which quarterback has the better game.

As for Dak Prescott, he hasn't been asked to do much this season due to the Cowboys' defense's domination. In one game where he faced adversity, Prescott threw a game-losing interception against the Cardinals, which brought more criticism toward him.

Dak Prescott is under the most pressure in Week 5

New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys

There is no doubt that Dak Prescott will be under the most pressure on Sunday. In the last two years, he has had two terrible playoff performances against the San Francisco 49ers, which have eliminated the Dallas Cowboys.

In those two playoff losses against the 49ers, Prescott threw for 460 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions with a poor passer rating of 66.7.

If he fails to deliver in Week 5, the Cowboys will be written off as a Super Bowl contender. Their defense is excellent, but Micah Parsons and other players need help from the offense to win games against good teams.

