Caleb Williams is one of the most hyped prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, if not the single one outright. His Heisman-winning 2022 campaign was one of the most dominant ever, as he threw for over 4,500 yards and a monstrous 42 touchdowns.

But according to Chris Broussard, fans must temper their expectations for him. Speaking Wednesday on FS1's "First Things First", the veteran sportscaster said:

"For two years now, he's been hyped. I think it's too high. And I like Caleb, better than I like Bryce Young... I think he's got a chance, but the hype is too high. Have we not learned that there is no guarantee at the quarterback position?

"Just because the guy was phenomenal in college, just because he won the Heisman means nothing in the NFL. Look, 27 quarterbacks since the merger, in the Superbowl era, 27 quarterbacks have been taken No. 1 in the draft. Eight of them have lived up to it."

Is there a chance that Caleb Williams does not go first overall?

By this point, everyone expects the Chicago Bears to draft Caleb Williams first overall. After all, many factors are pointing toward that direction: like his potential and the bevy of offensive weapons that he will get to work with (running backs Khalil Herbert and D'Andre Swift, wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen and tight ends Gerald Everett and Cole Kmet).

Furthermore, a widely revamped offensive coaching staff that is expected to work to his strengths.

But what if he does not?

The former USC Trojan is not the only intriguing QB option in the draft. Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, among others, have also been considered No. 1-worthy players in the past.

And Jori Epstein recently touched upon a potential scenario wherein Williams does not go first overall with the Bears on Yahoo Sports' "Zero Blitz" podcast, noting that the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots also sent their top personnel to his draft day:

"I think it would be pretty shocking if Caleb doesn't go number one, and if you want to know about the Bears' level of interest in Caleb Williams, look no further than head coach Matt Eberflus being on site, general manager Ryan Poles, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, among others. Like, they brought their whole crew down there.

"Although to be fair, the idea is it would be shocking that the Bears didn't pick him, but if you're wondering whether the other top drafting teams have interest... So pretty much anyone who is important to the decision for the top three drafting teams was at USC today."

The Commanders and Patriots hold the next top two picks, which they are expected to use on quarterbacks.