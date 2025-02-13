Travis Kelce faced retirement questions in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX. And after a subpar performance on Sunday (four catches for 39 yards), at least one person seems to know the answer.

On Wednesday's edition of FS1's "First Things First", analyst Chris Broussard implored the 10-time Pro Bowl tight end to call it a career after three Super Bowl titles and a slew of records throughout his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“There's nothing left for him to prove... I know he can pass with Jerry Rice. Jerry Rice still got that, but he's already, by many people, viewed as the best tight end ever, maybe second best by some people, but he's in that discussion. He's clearly a Hall of Famer," Broussard said.

Discussing the topic in the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said that he was "kicking the can" regarding a decision.

"Right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there's a lot that goes into this thing," Kelce said. "I've been fortunate over the past five or six years and I've played more football than anybody. And it's because of the people that are in that building."

Ryan Clark weighs in on Travis Kelce's retirement stance

Another analyst who shared his thoughts on Kelce's potential retirement was ESPN's Ryan Clark. Speaking on "NFL Live" on Tuesday, the former Super Bowl-winning safety said the tight end would have to face the dilemma of being a "diminished" player – just as his elder brother Jason did at the end of the 2023 season.

"When you’re at the highest of highs, the best pass-catching tight end in the history of the National Football League, it’s hard to go into a game, have two drops [and] not have any impactful catches," Clark said. "Can Travis Kelce go forward in 2025 and be that person? Especially when so many lucrative opportunities await him in his second career.

"Travis Kelce is going to have to take some time, sit down and know what sort of player he wants to be and what sort of life he wants to live, but he’s earned the right to take his time in doing so," he added.

Kelce is set to begin the final year of his current contract on March 12.

