Chris Canty flags Stefon Diggs-Cardi B off-field drama as challenge to Patriots’ legacy built under ex-HC Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are working to rebrand their franchise in the post-Bill Belichick era. ESPN analyst Chris Canty raised concerns about whether wide receiver Stefon Diggs aligns with that mission. This comes in the wake of a recent off-field incident that sparked questions inside the locker room.

During Tuesday's episode of ESPN’s "First Take," Canty didn’t mince his words when addressing footage that showed Diggs partying with Cardi B. The clip has circulated widely on social media.

"For a franchise that's trying to turn the page on the Bill Belichick era, and rolling into this season with a second-year quarterback, having this tension where you have to question whether your star wide receiver reflects the values of the franchise and the program that new coach Mike Vrabel is trying to build just doesn't make any sense," Canty said (1:24).

Canty also highlighted whether Diggs is worth New England's investment.

"When it comes to Stefon Diggs, all you have to ask yourself is: is the juice worth the squeeze?" Cnaty said. "You're talking about somebody who's going into his age-32 season, and prior to last year, each of the previous six seasons, the guy had over a thousand yards receiving.

"Yet, we're talking about him being on his fourth team during that span. So, the question is, why is an uber-productive receiver not able to stick, not able to find a home? It comes down to the personality, the drama, the attitude — it comes down to the baggage of Stefon Diggs."

Diggs joined the Patriots this offseason after a short stint in Houston that ended with a torn ACL and another trade. Despite his decorated résumé — four straight Pro Bowl nods from 2020–2023 and a league-leading 127 receptions in 2020 — the veteran wideout is on his fourth team in six years.

Mike Vrabel era faces its first personality test with Stefon Diggs

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty

New England’s leadership transition under Mike Vrabel is centered on rebuilding culture and trust, while developing second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Further complicating matters is Stefon Diggs’ contract, which may offer the Patriots a way out. According to Pro Football Talk, the three-year $69 million deal includes medical clauses that could allow New England to void future guarantees if Diggs’ ACL is deemed a limiting factor by team doctors.

That loophole could let the Patriots shed more than $10 million in guaranteed money beyond his signing bonus.

Meanwhile, Vrabel confirmed he’s aware of the recent social media content involving Diggs. However he declined to offer specifics about any internal discussions.

For two decades, New England’s success hinged on cohesion — from Tom Brady’s willingness to restructure his contract to the locker room’s strict adherence to “The Patriot Way.” The question now is whether or not Vrabel can enforce similar standards while balancing the modern NFL’s shifting dynamics.

