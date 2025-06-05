Cardi B makes feelings known about Stefon Diggs after admitting to be “mentally drained” with Offset

Cardi B has a new man in her life, New England Patriots star, Stefon Diggs. While her relationship with Diggs is still new, she's also opening up about the emotional struggles she faced during her marriage to Offset.
Just a day after posting pictures with Diggs on Instagram, Cardi shared on X Spaces, how hard things were with her estranged husband.
“I don’t think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was. I was literally losing my mind. I gave it chances after chances after chances,” she said.
Now, she’s moving on with Stefon Diggs. Their relationship started with friendship, and she says it’s brought her peace. The rapper admitted she has not "been this happy in a very, very long time."
While talking about Offset, Cardi B explained that the problems in their marriage went far beyond cheating. Offset constantly lied and gaslit her, which made her feel broken and confused.
Her team even suggested she get therapy, and she did. During that time, she gave their relationship one last shot, even welcoming another baby, Blossom, with Offset, hoping things would imprpve. But despite her efforts, the situation never got better.
Meanwhile, Offset has asked the court for spousal support and joint custody of their children. Cardi claims he barely shows up for the kids and says he only asked for money after she filed for divorce. Angry and hurt, Cardi didn’t hold back online.
“I never hated somebody soooo much…I don’t wish him death… but I truly hate this dirty a** narcissistic piece of sh*t," she posted.
Cardi B and Offset share three children: Kulture Kiari Cephus (born July 10, 2018), Wave Set Cephus (born September 4, 2021) and Blossom (born September 2024)
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B: Relationship Timeline
Looking back, in October 2024, rumors were swirling about Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs possibly dating after some fans claimed they saw them together.
Cardi responded in an Instagram Live, saying the internet was full of wild rumors and she didn’t take them seriously.
"The internet is insane, all these rumors are so f—king crazy, that’s why I don’t wanna address it cause I feel like this s—t funny,” she said."
Then in December, Cardi confirmed she was dating again.
Next, on Valentine’s Day 2025, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen together for the first time, arriving at a hotel in Miami late at night. Two months later, Cardi was spotted giving Stefon a lap dance at Coachella, in April.
Later that month, Cardi spoke to fans during a live chat and said she saw someone who made her feel loved, though she didn’t reveal his name.
On May 5, both Cardi B and Stefon Diggs attended the Met Gala separately, but they were seen entering the same afterparty just minutes apart.
A week later, they were seen together courtside at a Knicks game, holding hands and smiling, before finally the rapper made it official on Instagram.
Interestingly, recently, Stefon Diggs showed up to a training session with the New England Patriots wearing braids that looked just like Cardi B’s son Wave’s hairstyle.
And Wave's dad, Offset, was very upset about it. He posted a warning on X, saying:
“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out.”
He later deleted the post. After that, Offset shut down all his social media accounts, which made the situation even more dramatic.
