"You got Offset crashing out" - NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs debuts new hairdo inspired by Cardi B’s son

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed off a new braided hairstyle this week during a training session. The hairstyle looked similar to the one worn by Cardi B’s son, Wave.

Offset, Cardi B’s ex-husband and Wave’s father, wasn’t happy about it. He posted a warning message on social media:

“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out."

Next, he deleted all his accounts.

Things heated up even more when the hairstylist who gave Diggs the new look posted a video from her salon in Brooklyn. In the video, fans noticed Cardi B in the mirror reflection, suggesting she was there while Diggs got his hair done.

The stylist wrote:

"Look who pulled up to the salon in Brooklyn! Had to get my guy together real quick."

NFL fans on social media had a lot to say.

"I like the way Cardi do business," wrote one.

Another commented:

"You got Offset crashing out 😂😂😂"

A third fan wrote:

"Cardi said, ‘lemme put babe on the kids hair braider real quick’… no wonder UPSET deactivated his apps."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @braided__)

More fans joined in.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @ braided__)

Recently, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made their relationship public.

On May 12, they were seen sitting together at a New York Knicks playoff game, confirming months of dating rumors.

On the other hand, Cardi B and Offset have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. People first saw them together at the Super Bowl in 2017, and that's how rumors started that they were dating.

Later that same year, Offset asked Cardi to marry him on stage at a concert after they had already gotten married secretly in September 2017.

In July 2018, they had their first child, a daughter named Kulture. In 2020, Cardi filed for divorce, but they got back together soon after. In 2021, their second child, a son named Wave, was born.

In July 2024, Cardi filed for divorce again, citing mental exhaustion, constant lies and gaslighting as the primary reasons.

That said, the couple's third child was born in September 2024.

Cardi B goes Instagram official with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went public with their relationship. After months of dating rumors, Cardi posted romantic photos with the NFL star on Instagram last week.

In one picture, Cardi is seen in a bikini, wrapping her leg around Diggs while they cuddle on a yacht. She also shared a video where she twerks on him, and he’s smiling happily.

Cardi captioned the post:

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six."

In one picture, Cardi B showed a room filled with roses, which may have been a gift from Stefon Diggs.

