Chris Carlin makes the case for Cowboys to make Dak Prescott their highest-paid player amid skyrocketing QB contract bubble

Dak Prescott is scheduled to play his last year on his current deal with the Dallas Cowboys. As Jerry Jones looks to make the Cowboys a formidable unit, ESPN’s Chris Carlin has floated his suggestion to the owner/GM.

Prescott signed a record-breaking $160 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. That contract is set to expire before the start of the next season. The Cowboys have failed to make any meaningful progress with their shot caller’s contract extension. At the same time, the QB market is booming, and the prices to retain a QB are getting expensive.

Amid that, Carlin has implored Jerry Jones to trust their QB and do the needful. On Tuesday, Carlin, on ‘First Take,’ he said:

“I can win with Dak Prescott. I have to believe that when as Sam pointed out, we all seem to forget he was second although by a distance in the MVP this past year. This is not a bad player.”

“And we continue to make it out like he is a bad player. Is he great? I don't know if he's a great player. But with what the Cowboys has surrounded him with, they should be able to win.”

Carlin also said that the Cowboys should break the bank to re-sign Dak Prescott, potentially making him the highest-paid player in the NFL, as in just a short time, that wouldn’t account for much. Carlin said:

“You make him the highest-paid player because what does that really mean? Because that's going to be passed as soon as Jordan Love signs his contract, and he will not be the highest-paid player. He'll be like sixth on the list by the top by this time next year.”

The Cowboys are under tremendous pressure to re-sign not only Dak Prescott but also star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Only time will tell whether they make Prescott the highest-paid player this season.

Dak Prescott not playing for money

While Lamb and Micah Parsons are continuously in the news about their contract extension delay, Prescott has maintained silence. He opened up about the financial side of his playing, only to shun it. Prescott said during the OTAs:

“I don't play for money. Never have. Never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

The Cowboys are set to begin their mandatory full training camp on July 23. Cowboys fans would want to see Dak Prescott’s contract issues wrapped up by then.

