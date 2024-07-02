Chris Carlin makes the case for Cowboys to make Dak Prescott their highest-paid player amid skyrocketing QB contract bubble

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott
  • Chris Carlin makes the case for Cowboys to make Dak Prescott their highest-paid player amid skyrocketing QB contract bubble

Chris Carlin makes the case for Cowboys to make Dak Prescott their highest-paid player amid skyrocketing QB contract bubble

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jul 02, 2024 17:31 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills

Dak Prescott is scheduled to play his last year on his current deal with the Dallas Cowboys. As Jerry Jones looks to make the Cowboys a formidable unit, ESPN’s Chris Carlin has floated his suggestion to the owner/GM.

Prescott signed a record-breaking $160 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. That contract is set to expire before the start of the next season. The Cowboys have failed to make any meaningful progress with their shot caller’s contract extension. At the same time, the QB market is booming, and the prices to retain a QB are getting expensive.

Amid that, Carlin has implored Jerry Jones to trust their QB and do the needful. On Tuesday, Carlin, on ‘First Take,’ he said:

also-read-trending Trending
“I can win with Dak Prescott. I have to believe that when as Sam pointed out, we all seem to forget he was second although by a distance in the MVP this past year. This is not a bad player.”
“And we continue to make it out like he is a bad player. Is he great? I don't know if he's a great player. But with what the Cowboys has surrounded him with, they should be able to win.”

Carlin also said that the Cowboys should break the bank to re-sign Dak Prescott, potentially making him the highest-paid player in the NFL, as in just a short time, that wouldn’t account for much. Carlin said:

“You make him the highest-paid player because what does that really mean? Because that's going to be passed as soon as Jordan Love signs his contract, and he will not be the highest-paid player. He'll be like sixth on the list by the top by this time next year.”

The Cowboys are under tremendous pressure to re-sign not only Dak Prescott but also star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Only time will tell whether they make Prescott the highest-paid player this season.

Dak Prescott not playing for money

While Lamb and Micah Parsons are continuously in the news about their contract extension delay, Prescott has maintained silence. He opened up about the financial side of his playing, only to shun it. Prescott said during the OTAs:

“I don't play for money. Never have. Never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

The Cowboys are set to begin their mandatory full training camp on July 23. Cowboys fans would want to see Dak Prescott’s contract issues wrapped up by then.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी