Today is the first time the NFL plays games, as the New York Jets meet the Cleveland Browns in Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. And surprisingly, Zach Wilson is starting for the former in place of star acquisition Aaron Rodgers.

During a first-quarter drive, Wilson dropped back for a pass, then scrambled to rush short of a first down, slipping along the way:

And Cris Collinsworth, NBC's lead analyst. said of the play:

"You know, that's better than what you would've gotten from him last season. That's the growth you like to see."

Fans were unimpressed with his breakdown of the play, however:

"Collinsworth giving the sloppiest head to every QB who drops back was not missed during the offseason"

VIDEO: Zach Wilson impresses with 57-yard touchdown pass to Malik Taylor

All has not been bad for Zach Wilson and the Jets so far, however. As of this writing, the Jets are leading the Browns 16-14, and while he did not throw a touchdown pass, he did record this 57-yard throw to Malik Taylor from deep within his team's territory in the first quarter:

Wilson was pulled by the second quarter, but Tim Boyle kept Gang Green firmly ahead by handing off to rookie Israel Abanikanda for a touchdown:

Which was set up by this Chazz Surratt interception off of Kellen Mond:

The Browns responded with a rushing score by Demetric Felton:

The game is currently on a fourth-quarter delay after a presumed power outage at the stadium:

NBC captured a shot of Aaron Rodgers in the dark. The jokes write themselves. Some of the lights have gone off at the stadium, and the #Jets #Browns game is now in a delay.NBC captured a shot of Aaron Rodgers in the dark. The jokes write themselves. pic.twitter.com/HljSUmmDSb

Why Zach Wilson started instead of Aaron Rodgers in Hall of Fame Game

Those who had been expecting Aaron Rodgers to finally showcase his skills in a Gotham green uniform were disappointed that Zach Wilson got to start instead, even though he had been purportedly demoted to backup when the four-time MVP arrived in East Rutherford.

According to the Sporting News, it may have something to do with the shortened preseason. Teams now have less time to fully evaluate starters, instead considering it more valuable to assess how backups and fringe players fare.

But Rodgers still believes he will eventually make it to the preseason. He told team reporter John Pullano:

"I wouldn't mind playing in the preseason. I wouldn't mind if Robert [Saleh] said 'Hey, we are going to go. Let's do it.' Most coaches have that fear where they want to get you to the Week 1 and not risk it, but I believe there is a chance for the last one (against the Giants on Aug. 26)."

The last time Rodgers played a preseason game, it was 2018 and he was still a Packer. His team defeated the Steelers 51-34, so he may want to revive that momentum in his first game as a Jet.