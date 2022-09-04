Chris Godwin injury update and return timeline: Latest update on Buccaneers WR's availability

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles provided a much-awaited Chris Godwin injury update. Bowles claimed that the wide receiver was progressing well with his rehab.
This was music to the ears of not only the Buccaneers faithful but also fantasy football managers. More so, Godwin was recently working on team drills and fans are hopeful that he will return to action sooner rather than later.
Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury last year in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Scans confirmed it was an ACL tear that unfortunately cut his season short.
Since Godwin's surgery, the Buccaneers have shown faith in the 26-year-old's recovery. They renewed his contract and have waited patiently for him to get back to full fitness. With Godwin still training in a non-contact jersey, it's only a matter of time before we see him in action.
Though Bowles didn't mention a specific timeline for Godwin's return, his comments can only be perceived as good news. Another positive Chris Godwin injury update this week could potentially see the receiver start against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.
Chris Godwin's fantasy football update and predictions
Tampa Bay are looking forward to another season with veteran quarterback Tom Brady. However, having Chris Godwin available as an outlet for the quarterback could boost the team's chances of a potentially deep playoff run.
If Godwin is fit, he should be one of your top-choices among the WRs for your fantasy team. He had a career-high 98 receptions last season and was ranked eighth in fantasy points per game (18.1). Godwin was one of Brady's favorite targets and there is a high chance the duo could be very productive for your fantasy football team.
Better options for your fantasy football team
As we await another injury update from the Buccaneers, there may be better options for your fantasy team. Here are some other top wide receivers that might be worth drafting instead of Godwin:
- Davante Adams
- Stefon Diggs
- Cooper Kupp
- Justin Jefferson
- Deebo Samuel
- A.J. Brown
- Tyreek Hill
- Mike Evans
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Diontae Johnson
- Drake London
- Chris Olave
- Garrett Wilson
- Allen Robinson