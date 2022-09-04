Chris Godwin injury update and return timeline: Latest update on Buccaneers WR's availability

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles provided a much-awaited Chris Godwin injury update. Bowles claimed that the wide receiver was progressing well with his rehab.

This was music to the ears of not only the Buccaneers faithful but also fantasy football managers. More so, Godwin was recently working on team drills and fans are hopeful that he will return to action sooner rather than later.

Greg Auman @gregauman Bowles on Chris Godwin's continuing progress: "He's been working out every day. He's one of the hardest workers on the team. It's going to be hard to try to hold him back if he's healthy." Bowles on Chris Godwin's continuing progress: "He's been working out every day. He's one of the hardest workers on the team. It's going to be hard to try to hold him back if he's healthy."

Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury last year in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Scans confirmed it was an ACL tear that unfortunately cut his season short.

Since Godwin's surgery, the Buccaneers have shown faith in the 26-year-old's recovery. They renewed his contract and have waited patiently for him to get back to full fitness. With Godwin still training in a non-contact jersey, it's only a matter of time before we see him in action.

Though Bowles didn't mention a specific timeline for Godwin's return, his comments can only be perceived as good news. Another positive Chris Godwin injury update this week could potentially see the receiver start against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.

Chris Godwin's fantasy football update and predictions

Tampa Bay are looking forward to another season with veteran quarterback Tom Brady. However, having Chris Godwin available as an outlet for the quarterback could boost the team's chances of a potentially deep playoff run.

If Godwin is fit, he should be one of your top-choices among the WRs for your fantasy team. He had a career-high 98 receptions last season and was ranked eighth in fantasy points per game (18.1). Godwin was one of Brady's favorite targets and there is a high chance the duo could be very productive for your fantasy football team.

Better options for your fantasy football team

As we await another injury update from the Buccaneers, there may be better options for your fantasy team. Here are some other top wide receivers that might be worth drafting instead of Godwin:

Davante Adams

Stefon Diggs

Cooper Kupp

Justin Jefferson

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Brown

Tyreek Hill

Mike Evans

Ja'Marr Chase

Diontae Johnson

Drake London

Chris Olave

Garrett Wilson

Allen Robinson

