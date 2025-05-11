Chris Jones' ex-girlfriend Sheawna shares adorable Mother's Day photo dump with their two sons Deuce and Carson

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones' former girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby, marked Mother's Day with an emotional Instagram post.

Ad

Weathersby and Jones have two kids — Christopher Jones II, born in 2018, and Carson Dakota Jones, born in 2022. The internet influencer boasts over 34,000 fans on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses into life as a mom.

Weathersby posted the heartwarming photos on Sunday. The snaps showed special moments with her sons at a park, all wearing coordinated outfits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Mother's Day," Weathersby captioned.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

Weathersby and Jones broke up in March after being together for nine years. The breakup went public after Weathersby uploaded a lengthy post on Instagram to discuss the incident and cited infidelity as the reason for it.

Sheawna Weathersby moves on following breakup with Chris Jones

Ad

While announcing the breakup on March 13, Sheawna Weathersby reaffirmed her commitment to self-development.

In an Instagram Live in April, when one of her followers asked how she was handling the breakup, Weathersby said: "I am doing well. Doing great."

"I'm opting to stay positive as I close this chapter on a 9-year relationship," Weathersby wrote in March. "At the end of the day, Chris's cheating with the woman he's been photographed with recently prompted me to end our relationship months ago. I trust that God will transform the pain into something beautiful."

Ad

The former couple were together since November 2015, according to social media anniversary posts. Chris Jones' whole NFL career started during their relationship after Kansas City selected him at No. 37 in 2016.

Throughout their time together, Weathersby has gone to Chiefs games with Jones and got acquainted with other couples. This includes Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

On March 14, Multiple sources reported that Jones had also posted images with another woman before deactivating his Instagram account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.