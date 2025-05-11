Chris Jones' ex-girlfriend Sheawna shares adorable Mother's Day photo dump with their two sons Deuce and Carson

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones' former girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby, marked Mother's Day with an emotional Instagram post.
Weathersby and Jones have two kids — Christopher Jones II, born in 2018, and Carson Dakota Jones, born in 2022. The internet influencer boasts over 34,000 fans on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses into life as a mom.
Weathersby posted the heartwarming photos on Sunday. The snaps showed special moments with her sons at a park, all wearing coordinated outfits.
"Happy Mother's Day," Weathersby captioned.
Weathersby and Jones broke up in March after being together for nine years. The breakup went public after Weathersby uploaded a lengthy post on Instagram to discuss the incident and cited infidelity as the reason for it.
Sheawna Weathersby moves on following breakup with Chris Jones
While announcing the breakup on March 13, Sheawna Weathersby reaffirmed her commitment to self-development.
In an Instagram Live in April, when one of her followers asked how she was handling the breakup, Weathersby said: "I am doing well. Doing great."
"I'm opting to stay positive as I close this chapter on a 9-year relationship," Weathersby wrote in March. "At the end of the day, Chris's cheating with the woman he's been photographed with recently prompted me to end our relationship months ago. I trust that God will transform the pain into something beautiful."
The former couple were together since November 2015, according to social media anniversary posts. Chris Jones' whole NFL career started during their relationship after Kansas City selected him at No. 37 in 2016.
Throughout their time together, Weathersby has gone to Chiefs games with Jones and got acquainted with other couples. This includes Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
On March 14, Multiple sources reported that Jones had also posted images with another woman before deactivating his Instagram account.
