Chris Jones' ex Sheawna Weathersby breaks silence on Chiefs star's viral pic with other woman

Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones shocked fans by posting romantic pictures with a woman named Giselle on Wednesday. In the photos, Giselle licks Jones’ face during a dinner date.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @stonecoldjones95)

Soon after, Jones deleted his Instagram account. Consequently, it led people to speculate if he had broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby.

Twenty-four hours later, Weathersby has spoken out, confirming that she and Jones ended their relationship months ago.

In an Instagram post, she shared that Jones’ involvement with Giselle was a reason for their breakup:

"I'm choosing to focus on the positive as I close this chapter on a 9-year relationship. Unfortunately, Chris' infidelity with the woman he's recently been pictured with, led to my decision to end our relationship months ago. This is especially troubling, given her history of harassment, stalking and disrespect towards me, including constantly calling and messaging me and my close friends from text-free apps and fake Instagram pages. This behavior has forced me to change my number and has forced Chris to ask her multiple times to please leave me alone and respect our coparenting dynamic.

"I'm proud to say I chose to prioritize my own well-being and healing journey. As I embark on this new chapter, I'm excited for the opportunities and growth that await me. I trust that God will transform the pain into something beautiful."

"With love, Sheawna."

Chris Jones' ex Sheawna Weathersby breaks silence on Chiefs star's viral pic with another woman. (Source: Via IG/ @sheawna.kiara)

Sheawna Weathersby believes that her pain will lead to something positive.

Jones has not commented on the situation, and his Instagram remains deactivated. Meanwhile, he tweeted on X:

"It's okay to disappear until you find yourself again."

Meanwhile, Weathersby is moving forward with a fresh start.

Chris Jones and Sheawna Weathersby have been together since 2016

Chris Jones and Sheawna Weathersby began dating before Jones made his NFL debut on Sept. 11, 2016, with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their first son, Christopher Jones II, who is affectionately known as Deuce. Their second son, Carson Dakota Jones, was born in 2022.

In 2023, Sheawna attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade with their children.

Source: (Via Facebook/ @Sheawna Kiara)

On Feb. 21, Sheawna Weathersby dropped a vacation update with a cryptic caption: "Living single, seeing double, making triple."

The Chiefs restructured Chris Jones' contract recently to create salary cap space for the 2025 season.

