Chris Jones seeming throws shade at Josh Allen's NFL MVP win 7 months after praising Bills QB over prestigious honor

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 on Sunday. Ahead of the game, Jones appeared to throw shade at Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, while praising Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.On Thursday, Jones discussed how Jackson was sacked seven times during the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.“It’s not often Lamar is easily sacked seven times,” Jones said. “When I heard that stat, I was like, well, that’s crazy — because the Ravens mostly run the ball. But Lamar can pass the ball, too. It’s the dynamic of the game, I guess they went down and tried to get back in the game and (were) throwing the ball. I get it — it happens. It’s not often, but it happens.”Jones, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, also said that Jackson should have won the MVP last season, which was won by Allen.“Any play in the game, he can change the dynamic of it,” Jones said. “So, with him, it’s always tough to play against Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens. Stopping Lamar is one thing, trying to contain him is another.“Over the years, you look at how prolific as a passer he’s become — I think he’s completing 70 percent of his passes. I think he should’ve won MVP last year. Have so much respect for him.”Allen won the MVP for the first time last season. Jackson, who has already won two MVPs, finished as the runner-up.In February, Jones had praised Allen and said he was deserving of the MVP award after the Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship gameChris Jones opens up on Travis Kelce's passion after viral video of Chiefs TE with coach Andy ReidNFL: Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones - Source: ImagnChiefs coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce were spotted having a tense incident on the sidelines during their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. However, Chris Jones has brushed off any rumors of a rift between the pair, while highlighting Kelce's passion.&quot;Travis (Kelce) is a fierce competitor,&quot; Jones said. &quot;I think we are all fierce competitors. We all want to win. Sometimes in the heat of battle, sometimes emotions show. Sometimes we have confrontations, whether it's with coaches or players.&quot;But I think it's more so all out of competitive spirit. We all just want to win. We all want the best. We all want to succeed. It's the nature of this; it's been like this since I've been here. I don't think that's going to change.&quot;Chris Jones and the Chiefs got their first win of the season against the Giants. Kansas City will be aiming to build on that when it hosts Baltimore on Sunday.