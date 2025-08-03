Chris Jones shares desire to be ‘loved’ & 'married' after failed relationship with ex Sheawna Weathersby

In the brutal, adrenaline-fueled world of the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones has made a name for himself through force, ferocity and consistency. But behind the All-Pro accolades and Super Bowl rings lies a different kind of yearning.In a TikTok video posted by the Chiefs on Wednesday, Jones expressed his feelings when asked, &quot;What’s one thing on your bucket list you haven’t completed yet?&quot;&quot;I just wanna be married, I just wanna be loved,&quot; Jones said in the TikTok.View on TikTokChris Jones (95) at the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp. (Credits: IMAGN)Jones’ comments come months after his longtime partner, Sheawna Weathersby, publicly ended their nine-year relationship, alleging infidelity. The breakup wasn’t quietly navigated in the background and unfolded across social media timelines and tabloid headlines.Weathersby, who shares two children from a nearly ten-year relationship with Jones, was often at Chiefs games and had close connections with other players' families.Though Chris Jones has never publicly addressed the allegations, Weathersby’s Instagram post in March left little ambiguity. She spoke not only of betrayal but also of the emotional toll of dealing with harassment from a woman Jones was allegedly involved with, forcing her to change her number and cut ties.Chris Jones focuses on the future after Weathersby's accusations surfaceChris Jones during the Super Bowl LIX against Philadelphia Eagles. (Credits: IMAGN)Even as his personal life drew headlines, Chris Jones never let it define his game. He finished last season with 10.5 sacks and 74 pressures, numbers that placed him among the league’s elite interior defenders.Earlier this summer, a panel of Associated Press NFL writers crowned him the top player at his position heading into the 2025 season. Jones remains the defensive anchor of a Chiefs squad that’s reached the AFC Championship game seven straight times.And at camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, his presence still commands attention. His one-on-one battles with rookie tackle Josh Simmons have become must-watch moments.The first time they clashed, Chris Jones exploded out of his stance with his power. Simmons held up well, aided by a quick-release play from Patrick Mahomes. But in isolated 1-on-1 drills, where pass rushers often have the edge, Jones showed why he’s a dominant interior defender in the league.He countered Simmons’ quick set with violent hands and a leverage-heavy bull rush that ended with the rookie on his heels. Still, Simmons didn’t fold. In a later session, the rookie responded with better footwork and anchored against a Jones swim move.Beyond battles, Chris Jones has embraced leadership with young players like George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu rotating through the defensive front, and Jones has a more vocal role.The Chiefs open their season against the Chargers.