Chris Mortensen dead: Award-winning ESPN journalist dies aged 72, cause of death unknown

The NFL and media world are in mourning as news broke on Sunday that long-time ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen has tragically died, his family confirmed via ESPN.

In January 2016, Mortensen was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer, which forced the award-winning journalist to take a step back from his role with ESPN. The cause of his death, however, has not been disclosed so far.

Mortensen was part of ESPN's coverage for decades and his appearances included being on Sportscenter, Monday Night Countdown, ESPN Radio and Sunday NFL Countdown.

Chris Mortensen was with ESPN since 1991 and developed into one of the best reporters in the industry as he won the George Polk Award for his reporting in 1987.

In total, he won 18 awards for his reporting as he began his journalism career in 1969 with the Daily Breeze newspaper in California.

The long-time journalist leaves behind his wife Micki Mortensen and son Alex.

Tributes flow in for Chris Mortensen after passing

With Chris Mortensen's passing, the tributes have flowed in from every corner of the globe.

Long-time colleagues and every one in between has sent their condolences to his family. ESPN's chairman, Jimmy Pitaro, released a statement following Mortensen's passing.

Pitaro said:

"Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones."

Others have paid tribute to Mortensen after his passing.

It is devastating news for the entire sporting community and when a loss like this happens, it makes everyone sit back and take stock and realize that life is short.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and condolences to the Mortensen family at what is no doubt an extremely difficult time.