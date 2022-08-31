"I’m glad I supported Will Smith for the slap!" "Nicole Brown Simpson’s memory being one big joke as if she wasn’t murdered" - Fans left fuming over Chris Rock's joke regarding OJ Simpson's deceased wife

Former NFL MVP running back OJ Simpson's deceased wife was mocked by comedian Chris Rock in a recent performance. The comedian got ripped online for the way in which he declined an invitation to host next year's Oscars. More specifically, he received backlash for comparing the event to a moment in the OJ Simpson murder trial.
During a stand-up show in Phoenix on Sunday, Rock revealed that he was asked to host next year's Academy Awards. This after Will Smith infamously slapped him at the 2022 show. He declined the offer and joked that going back to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed.
She was infamously stabbed to death in 1994, and her ex-husband, OJ Simpson, stood trial for her murder. It was one of the most highly-publicized cases in history. He was acquitted, but the verdict was controversial. Rock's insensitive comparison left fans angered, seeing him now face a ton of criticism on social media. Here are some of the top reactions:
Warning: NSFW Language
OJ Simpson played in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily for the Buffalo Bills. He won the MVP title in 1973 and holds multiple franchise and league records. In 1973, he became the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He holds the record for the single-season yards-per-game average at 143.1.
OJ Simpson former team the Buffalo Bills release punter Matt Araiza for rape allegation
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is facing a civil lawsuit for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at a house party last year.
Matt Araiza was having an impressive preseason with the Bills until the incident came to light. He was regarded as one of the best punters in college football last year. He is now accused of this heinous crime, along with two former San Diego State teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko.
On Saturday night, the Bills announced that they had released the punter. General manager Brandon Beane released a statement:
"This is bigger than football. Let's just step back and [let Araiza] go handle this. That's what we thought was most important."
The Bills had a disappointing outing in their final preseason game against Carolina on Friday as their 10-game preseason winning streak was finally snapped. They let the Panthers put up 21 unanswered points en route to a demolition.
They open their season against reigning champions the Los Angeles Rams on September 9. The pressure is on quarterback Josh Allen to deliver an MVP-level season and give the Bills Mafia their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993.