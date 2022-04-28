"In a lot of ways saved Hollywood"-Former NFL veteran and Brooklyn 99 star lauds Chris Rock's reaction after Will Smith infamous slap

Former NFL star Terry Crews believes that Chris Rock being able to keep his composure saved Hollywood. This was during Will Smith's infamous Oscars night slap last month, caused by Jada Pinkett-Smith's unhappiness with Rock's 'GI Jane' jab at her alopecia.

Whether Hollywood is redeemable at this point is debatable, but Crews believes that Rock could be its redeemer in that moment. Crews played 32 games total for the Rams, Commanders (then Redskins) and Chargers while also playing for Rhein Fire of the World League of American Football. He was also signed to the 53-man roster for the Eagles and Packers-

In speaking to People, he had this to say about the slap heard around the world:

"What Chris did, by just deciding to hold everything together, I think in a lot of ways it saved Hollywood, because if there would've been a brawl on that stage, I don't know if Hollywood would've ever gotten any respect again. It's hard to imagine what would've happened."

As he would go on to explain, being tough isn't about striking back, but instead about being the bigger person and not striking at all:

"The definition of toughness where I grew up was always the ability to strike, the ability to punch, to set things straight, to even the score. The true definition of toughness was what Chris did in taking a punch and then holding everything together, showing tremendous endurance and resilience in the middle of obstacles."

The former NFL defensive linebacker made sure not to take sides between his two friends while also continuing to shower Rock with praise:

"I think it was a miracle what Chris did. I really do. I couldn't believe his poise in that moment. I thought, holy cow, we owe him a lot. Every performer owes him so much because it just really saved Hollywood in that moment. I'm very thankful to Chris, but also I understand Will. I'm not [one] to demonize Will at all because I was there..."

Terry Crews quit the NFL because of the physicality

The actor revealed in his memoir the reasoning for not playing in the NFL any longer:

“I was trying out for the 49ers.. the coach threw the ball at me and dislocated my finger. My finger was sitting there like an L and I was like ‘I don’t like this anymore. Why am I playing? I don’t like it”

Luckily, the 32-game NFL vet found a career in acting, and we're all better off because of it.

