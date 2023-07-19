Even with Aaron Rodgers joining the AFC East, not everyone is sold he will outplay and outperform the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.

Rodgers, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets this offseason in a blockbuster trade, is expected to increase their odds at a Super Bowl run.

While the Jets are certainly getting the hype and attention drawn to them this offseason, analyst Chris Russon isn't sold.

When asked if he thinks Aaron Rodgers will be the best QB in the division on "First Take," Russo said no, saying that Allen would be.

"I'm going to say it's still Josh Allen, myself," Russo said. "because I love Allen's running ability. I think he's got a little chip on his shoulder, did not play great last year at the end. ... I am going to say Allen with his youth and everything else. I still think everybody's laying in the weeds on Allen. I think Allen's gonna have a big year.

"I think Buffalo got a little chip on their shoulder, and that scares me if I'm another team in the AFC. So, I don't think it's a crime to put Rodgers two in the division, because, you know, you're talking about a guy who's a great player. So, I'm gonna put him two instead of one in the AFC East."

Said analyst Harry Douglas: "I’m gonna out on the limb with this one, and it's all going to be predicated off of the health of this quarterback, but I'm gonna go Tua Tagovailoa."

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are pegged with the seventh-highest odds to win the Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers and Jets players during New York Jets Offseason Workout

Las Vegas is certainly buying into the New York Jets hype. The Jets have the seventh-highest odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

Chiefs +585

Bills +725

Bengals +850

49ers +850

Eagles +875

Cowboys +1250

Jets +1300

Dolphins +1700

Ravens +1800

Chargers +2300

Lions +2400

Jaguars +2500

Seahawks +2500

Browns +3200

Saints +4000

Patriots +4500

Packers +4500

Broncos +5200

Vikings +5200… Latest Super Bowl oddsChiefs +585Bills +725Bengals +85049ers +850Eagles +875Cowboys +1250Jets +1300Dolphins +1700Ravens +1800Chargers +2300Lions +2400Jaguars +2500Seahawks +2500Browns +3200Saints +4000Patriots +4500Packers +4500Broncos +5200Vikings +5200… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

All six teams above them (Cowboys, Eagles, 49ers, Bengals, Bills and Chiefs) were playoff teams a season ago. They sit above playoff teams from last year such as the Ravens, Chargers, Jaguars and Seahawks.

The Jets have gained Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Allen Lazard, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, defensive end Will McDonald and many others this offseason.

Playing in a loaded AFC East, it will be interesting to see where they end up at the end of the regular season.

