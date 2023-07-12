Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off one of the best seasons of his six-year career. Mahomes won league MVP and a Super Bowl while setting career highs in passing yards (5,250) and completion percentage (67.1).

Mahomes led Kansas City to a 14-3 regular season record while winning the AFC.

While the Chiefs are one of the biggest favorites to reach and win the Super Bowl for the 2023-2024 season, Mahomes knows that the quest to repeat will be a very difficult task. Mahomes opened up on The Magician podcast by AP and spoke about teams getting better this off-season.

"Yeah, I think it's so difficult. There's so much player movement these days. I mean, you see so many different guys, free agency or trade or guys coming into the draft that are great players and so every team is getting better and better each and every year. It's hard. I mean, it's hard to win the Super Bowl. "

"You can put in or you can do everything the right way and you don't win and so to be able to repeat it, you have to just continue to work and work and work and try to get yourself in position to win those big games and I'm confident in us because we have we've had a lot of guys are coming back now that I've seen and won a Super Bowl and been in that big moment but same time we to go out there and prove it."

Which teams can contend with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen during Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have the highest odds of winning the 2024 Super Bowl. They currently sit at +600, with the reigning NFC Champions, Philadelphia Eagles right behind them at +750.

The Buffalo Bills (+900) and the Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) are right behind the Chiefs in the AFC, with the Jets emerging as the fourth-highest team in the AFC (+1500).

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls within the last five seasons and have a monkey on their back as teams will gameplan extra hard to defeat them this year.

The AFC East stocked up on talent as the Jets added multiple players, such as Aaron Rodgers. The Miami Dolphins added star CB Jalen Ramsey and the Bills and Ravens will both be top contenders in the conference once again.

The last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions was the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. It will certainly be tough for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, even with their loaded roster.

