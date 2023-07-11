The Philadelphia Eagles-San Franciso rivalry seems to be getting more fuel thrown into the fire this off-season.

While Philly enjoyed a 31-7 rout over the Eagles to advance to the Super Bowl, they did so with the 49ers playing with an injured Brock Purdy for most of the game.

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined The Zach Gelb Show this week and stormed off of the interview early. Deebo was frustrated when he was asked if he still thinks they would have won the NFC Championship game if Purdy never got hurt. Also, he was questioned about what he thinks will happen when the two teams square off this season.

Many thought Gelb was out of line for trying to stir the pot from a game that happened last season.

San Francisco Sports Talk Radio personality Joe Shasky called out the Eagles fans and Gelb for their 'dirty' tricks while praising Deebo for hanging up the phone.

"It's okay to be a dirty, crappy fan in Philadelphia because that's what Philly fans do that I'm so sick of it. If Niner fans did this OC, you know what? They would file it under thugs. Am I wrong? Yeah. You know why? Because our fan base looks a little different than the Philadelphia fanbase."

"Believe me, I've been to both stadiums. What a bunch of lowlife scumbags cussing and swearing and throwing things at people. Like I'm so sick of it. And, you know, good for Deebo for hanging up on him. Screw Philadelphia."

San Francisco 49ers will have a chance at revenge as they face Philadelphia Eagles on December 3

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

While the Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It was in a keenly contested game with a narrow scoreline of 38-35.

Philly represented the NFC well and almost won their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Eagles are currently the favorites to win not only the NFC but the Super Bowl for this upcoming season.

Aside from Philly, the San Francisco 49ers are a real threat to becoming NFC Champions this season. The two teams will face head-to-head in an NFC Championship rematch on December 3, 2023, in Philly during Week 13.

Hopefully, both teams are healthy and don't shuffle through QBs through the game, like the 49ers did in last year's NFC Championship game.

Who do you have winning the rematch between the two teams?

