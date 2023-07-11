During the 2023 NFC Championship game, the Philadelphia Eagles blew the San Francisco 49ers out, 31-7.
In the first half of the game, San Franciso quarterback Brock Purdy tore his UCL and was forced to come back to play when backup QB Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
The game was lopsided, as the 49ers' offense was limited and ineffective. Multiple 49ers players have come on the record and said that if Purdy never got injured, they would have won that game. One of those players is San Fran wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Months later, Samuel joined "The Zach Gelb Show" this week and was asked if he still thinks they would have won and what will happen when the 49ers play at the Eagles this season.
A frustrated Samuel had enough and left the interview midway.
It's safe to say any people will be looking forward to the Week 13 showdown between the two teams that made it to the NFC Championship game last season.
NFL fans react to Deebo Samuel ending CBS interview early
NFL fans had mixed reactions to Deebo Samuel leaving CBS' interview early with Zach Gelb. Some fans called Deebo soft and explained why he's disliked in the league. Others responded by sticking up for him, thinking it was corny of Gelb to keep pushing the topic.
Here's how fans reacted:
How many targets did Deebo Samuel have last year?
Last season, Deebo Samuel had a total of 94 pass targets while recording 56 receptions. This was the second-most targets he had in a single season, as he had a total of 121 targets a season ago. It's worth noting that Samuel missed four games this past season due to injuries.
Samuel's carries as a runner also went down in 2022. In 2021, Samuel rushed the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. He demanded to be used less as a runner and more as a receiver and ran the ball 42 times this season.
On average, he rushed the ball almost the same amount as last season (3.4 carries per game) as this season (3.2.)
Samuel will enter his fifth season with the San Francisco 49ers this year and look to make it back to the Super Bowl. He's been named a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in his career.
