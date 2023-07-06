Super Bowl champion warns Bill Belichick against 'stupid sh*t' in Patriots' Tom Brady transition to Mac Jones 

The New England Patriots led by head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones are looking to bounce back from a down season in 2022 and make the playoffs again in 2023.

They finished last season 8-9, which was good for third place in the AFC East, but not good enough for the playoffs, after making the playoffs during the 2021 season.

Quarterback Mac Jones specifically had a down year from his rookie season campaign in 2021. As he played in three fewer games last season, he threw for fewer yards, completed fewer of his passes, and had a lower passer rating.

Former New England Patriots CB and Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel thinks that Jones can be a good quarterback if Bill Belichick allows him to.

The former All-Pro voiced his opinion on Twitter.

"Let’s go Mac! He can actually do good if Bill stop doing stupid sh*t thinking he got Tom."

This first stemmed from a Tweet that Samuel put up earlier comparing Belichick's success with Tom Brady compared to without Brady. The graphic shows that Belichick had tremendous success with Brady and not much without him.

With Brady, Belichick is 219-64 with 17 playoff appearances and six Super Bowl victories. Without Brady in 10 seasons, Belichick's record stands at 79-88 with two playoff appearances and no Super Bowl victories.

Asante Samuel @pick_six22 #picksix I hate to see grown men get caught up in the matrix I hate to see grown men get caught up in the matrix 🎯#picksix https://t.co/emZfdnZedP

Asante Samuel isn't the biggest fan of Bill Belichick

Philadelphia Eagles 2010 Headshots

Although Asante Samuel played under Bill Belichick for five seasons (2003-2007) it's safe to say he isn't a fan of Belichick. Samuel has gone on the record to bash Belichick multiple times.

This offseason, Samuel warned Lamar Jackson to not sign with the Patriots and play for Bill Belichick.

"Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don't want to play for Belichick."

Asante Samuel @pick_six22 Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick

Samuel also lashed out at Belichick saying he has no respect for him while slamming 'The Patriot Way',

"Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain't going for none of that. I don't know what no Patriot Way is. All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way."

Modrenews Global @modrenews Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel slams Belichick and ‘The Patriot Way’: “I ain’t got no respect for you” modrenews.com/2022/07/22/for… Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel slams Belichick and ‘The Patriot Way’: “I ain’t got no respect for you” modrenews.com/2022/07/22/for…

Samuel also claimed that Belichick would purposely take players out of games so that they wouldn't earn bonuses/incentives.

Despite Samuel's lack of support for Belichick, he seems to still root for the Patriots as he thinks Jones will have a bounce-back season.

