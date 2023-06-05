Yesterday, news surfaced all over social media that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen would be on the cover of the next Madden video game, 'Madden 24.'

After Lamar Jackson's 2019-20 MVP campaign season, where he led the Baltimore Ravens to a 13-2 record, he graced the cover of Madden 21. He won league MVP while throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns as he ran for 1,206 yards and six touchdowns. He set the league record for most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback.

Jackson was certainly deserving of being the cover athlete. Nothing was quite like when rapper Lil Wayne announced the news that Jackson would be gracing the cover.

"Listen up, today's game is won in space. And this is why. This boy on his own wave. Lamar dominates his space. Damn he fast. This has been brewing for more than a minute now. You're just finally paying attention. Thing is, Lamar rolling now. Ain't gone be another one. Got a whole generation following him. And seriously, I need you to sign that cover for me. Dat's for real."

Does Josh Allen deserve to be on the Madden cover?

Josh Allen during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

There is no denying Josh Allen's talent, greatness, and skill set.

However, you can argue that many others were more deserving of grazing the cover this season such as Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, or Jalen Hurts. Allen has yet to make a Super Bowl, win a league MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, or be named a first-team All-Pro.

Last season, Allen finished in the top five for most interceptions (14) while throwing three more in two playoff games. On the season, Allen threw for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while completing 63.3 percent of his passes.

Many feel like while he is a top quarterback in the league, he hasn't done enough to warrant being the cover.

While gracing the famed video game cover is sure a big accomplishment, Josh Allen certainly has his mind on a bigger accomplishment and that's winning a Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills finished last season with a 13-3 record but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Do you think Josh Allen deserves to be on the cover of the next Madden?

