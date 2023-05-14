Shane Ray Bills contract: How much will former Broncos linebacker earn in 2023?

Former Denver Broncos first-round defensive end Shane Ray is back in the NFL after a five-year hiatus. This morning, Ray agreed to a deal with Buffalo Bills. This comes one day after he was invited to their rookie minicamp tryout.

Ray last played in the NFL in 2018. He played four seasons with the Broncos from 2015 to 2018. He recorded two tackles and a forced fumble in Broncos' Super Bowl victory against Indianapolis Colts in February 2016. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 but didn't make the team.

So far his contract details aren't out yet, but this piece will be updated once the information regarding it comes out.

Following the signing, Ray expressed how happy he was and how emotional it was to return to the NFL.

"Words can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling right now. So many tears, sleepless nights, depression, and everything that comes with losing the game. So many days of having nothing but hope while fighting an uphill battle. There were times that I thought maybe I should give up, but I wouldn’t be me if I folded. Even in my darkest moments, I believed in myself. Most importantly thank you God!!"

Ray has 94 tackles, 14 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown in his career.

Shane Ray's career earnings

Shane Ray during New York Jets v Denver Broncos

In five NFL seasons, Shane Ray has earned a total of $9.3 million. He signed a four-year, $9.116 million rookie contract with Denver Broncos. He then earned an additional $200,000 with the Baltimore Ravens when he signed with them prior to the 2019 season.

Denver elected to decline Ray's fifth-year option for the 2019 season. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts for the 2021-2022 season in the CFL, but it's unknown how much his contract was worth. As of now, Ray's latest contract with the Buffalo Bills hasn't been made public.

Shane Ray's net worth in 2023

According to sources, Shane Ray has a net worth value of $5 million as of January 9, 2023. It is believed that ost of his career earnings have come from the NFL and the CFL.

It would be a long shot for Ray to make the Bills' final roster, but anything is possible and he has earned another chance at potentialy joining a roster.

