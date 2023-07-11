NFL Rumors: Bills have ring-chasing stipulation for DeAndre Hopkins after WR’s Patriots standstill

Will DeAndre Hopkins choose to sign with the Buffalo Bills? They're reportedly saving a spot for him to join their team as he remains an unrestricted free agent.

While Hopkins is taking his team and being patient throughout free agency, he's had a lot of interest from the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. Other teams have been interested in the All-Pro wideout, including the Bills.

According to NFL insider Jeff Darlington, who made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, the Bills have a spot for him on their roster if he wants to join at a lower cost.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My understanding with the Bills is, yeah, they love DeAndre Hopkins, and he'd be a great addition, but they're not gonna pay him. If he wants to ring chase, there's a spot for him."

Hopkins has only met in person with the Patriots and Titans thus far, with both teams offering contracts. According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Titans have been more aggressive in their pursuit.

New England currently has a little over $17 million in cap space, while the Titans have $8.3 million. Buffalo only has $5.4 million, which is why they aren't pursuing Hopkins as aggressively as other teams.

Who is the favorite to sign DeAndre Hopkins?

DeAndre Hopkins during Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings

As of right now, the New England Patriots have the highest odds to sign DeAndre Hopkins. According to the DraftKings betting board, the Patriots are the favorite with a -120 odd to land the star receiver.

Right behind them sits their AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills. They come in second with +380 odds. The Titans, who have been linked heavily to Hopkins, sit at third with +500 odds. Rounding out the top five are the Detroit Lions (+500) and the Cleveland Browns (+1000.)

While odds give us an idea of the most likely teams to sign a player, they don't matter in reality, as Hopkins could choose to sign with whoever he chooses to.

If he wants to ring chase, he will sign for less with a team like Buffalo or perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs. If he wants to get paid, then he will have to join the Patriots or Titans, who both missed the playoffs last season.

Who do you think will sign DeAndre Hopkins this off-season?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes