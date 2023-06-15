Chris Russo is one of the most eccentric sportscasters ever, and he greatly dislikes a recent hot take from his colleague Stephen A. Smith.

Recently on First Take, Smith boldly claimed that Aaron Rodgers would replace Joe Namath as the greatest player in New York Jets history if they won the Super Bowl at the end of the upcoming season. "Mad Dog" was not happy:

“I can’t believe that I’m having my bagel and a banana and I’m putting on First Take yesterday and I got the host sitting here comparing Aaron Rodgers to Joe Willie Namath. I know prior to 1996, maybe a little shaky historically, but this is absurd.”

He went further on his criticism of the take:

“He’s an original New York freaking Jet! Aaron Rodgers, the carpetbagger, who’s all of a sudden at the Tonys, Taylor Swift, Ranger hockey. What do they do in Green Bay? He must have been bored stiff because he’s doing everything here. But now Rodgers…we’re gonna compare him as a Jets fan to Joe Namath?"

He added:

“I’ve said dumb things. That’s as dumb a comment as I’ve ever heard in my life. Comparing him to Joe Willie Namath if you are a Jets fan? Worst take, I couldn’t believe it.”

What has recently been said about Aaron Rodgers' stint in the New York Jets?

Ever since he was traded to the Jets, Aaron Rodgers has been hailed as a positive influence on the team's culture. In an interview for Sports Illustrated, head coach Robert Saleh praised his new quarterback:

“His presence creates hope. And when you have something to fight for, it’s just human nature, you’re gonna lock in a little bit more. For sure, his presence, his words carry weight, he’s got a great demeanor to him, he’s been fantastic with his teammates, he’s been fantastic in the locker room. And the level of detail has gone up."

Zach Wilson was demoted to backup upon Aaron Rodgers' arrival

But even though Aaron Rodgers is now the main man in Gang Green, his predecessor Zach Wilson has not been forgotten. The New York Post's Brian Costello recently opined that the 2nd overall pick of 2021, as its backup QB, was also the team's second-most important player, especially given the former Green Bay Packer's advancing age and potential health concerns:

"Like it or not, Wilson is the second-most important player on the team. The man with jersey No. 2 is also the No. 2 quarterback and with a 39-year-old quarterback, the Jets are likely going to need Wilson at some point. Rodgers already has dealt with a calf injury this spring. The Jets may need Wilson out of the bullpen for a play, a series, a game or a stretch of games."

