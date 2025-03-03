Chris Simms blames Jerry Jones’ mysterious combine absence on Micah Parsons contract negotiation

Chris Simms reacted to Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones' strange quietness at the NFL Scouting Combine. Jones seemingly chose a notably low-key profile at the annual gathering in Indianapolis.

On NBC's "Pro Football Talk" segment on Monday, Simms linked Jones' media absence to the situation involving star linebacker Micah Parsons, who is up for a huge contract extension.

"That's probably why they didn't they told them not to," Simms said (01:04). "They said, 'Damn, when you talk lately, nothing good happens. All you do is talk us into a corner, and you cause issues, and you're probably gonna say something that's gonna screw up the whole Micah Parsons thing. So let's just cancel it all together.'"

There are reports that Dallas has initiated early contract negotiations with Parsons.

"conversations have started" between the two sides, though these are described as "general, just the beginning of the process," Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins wrote on Sunday.

Jerry Jones might break silence soon

NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones' unusual media silence fueled speculation across the football universe. :

"The uncharacteristic silence is prompting plenty of speculation," 'Pro Football Talk's' Mike Florio wrote on Sunday. "Some are wondering whether the Cowboys are up to something, and that they’re opting for total secrecy from Jerry in order to keep their plan from inadvertently becoming a bacon bit in his latest batch of word salad.

"The usual Cowboys sources suddenly became more quiet and reserved during their time in Indy."

Certain analysts question whether this is a sign of change in Dallas' roster-building philosophy. The team is also pursuing a long-term contract with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, which could be a sign of a more aggressive approach than in years past.

The Cowboys allowed negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to run into the regular season last year. This restricted their free agency possibilities.

Jones is expected to speak out on Wednesday at Zack Martin's retirement press conference. The owner's comments will be closely scrutinized for hints about the team's plans for Parsons and its overall offseason strategy.

