Chris Simms claims Marquez Valdes-Scantling “is not worth” current salary despite keeping Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl hopes alive

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has caught passes from Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in his career, but the former fifth-round pick is now forced to add to that list after getting released by the Chiefs. Chris Simms endorsed the team's move to end the two-year experiment with the wide receiver on "Pro Football Talk."

Here's how he put it, claiming that Marquez Valdes-Scantling's salary will go toward paying the team's cornerback:

"They got the L'Jarius Sneed's situation. $12 million, saving that, Marquez Valdes-Scantling's (salary])certainly is not worth that and what he has done the last two years for this Chiefs football team."

Marquez Valdes-Scantling completes storybook chapter to career

Marques Valdez-Scantling at Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The comments come in the wake of the wide receiver's explosive game-sealing catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game last month. The Ravens were mounting a comeback against Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs were able to zero out the clock.

It was only possible after Valdes-Scantling caught a bomb in a run-first situation. Patrick Mahomes knew the Ravens were going to send pressure, which would open up his receivers. Valdes-Scantling answered the call, completing an arc that followed him since his days with Aaron Rodgers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a front-row seat to the Green Bay Packers' struggles to win a conference championship with Rodgers. However, in each of his last two years, he managed to collect more rings than No. 12 has had in his career.

The second ring may not have happened had he suffered a drop in the biggest moment of his life.

Even so, time waits for no one, and the page has turned to a potentially rocky stage of his career. Despite the clutch play, the wide receiver saw his production drop by more than half in 2023. In 2022, he caught 42 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he caught just 21 passes for 315 yards for one touchdown.

Tyreek Hill's would-be successor is entering the last season before he hits 30, and most agree it will be his last opportunity to prove himself in his prime. Of course, some worry that he has started his decline a year ahead of the average despite having Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to help him out. Could one highlight overshadow everything else?

